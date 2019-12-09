A jury on Friday ruled in Deschutes County’s favor and against a retired construction worker who claimed he totaled his truck driving into an unmarked gravel pile on Cooley Road in 2015.

The result validated the county’s decision to not settle Bob Gallagher’s claim over the past 4½ years.

The gravel pile in question was located at the end of NE Cooley Road, about a quarter-mile past the roundabout at 18th Street.

Bob Gallagher claimed that on the night of May 12, 2015, he didn’t see the large, dark-colored gravel pile and drove into it traveling between 25 and 30 mph, bending the frame of his GMC pickup truck and causing $13,000 in damage. He claimed he suffered a concussion in the crash, as well as injuries to his shoulders, neck and back.

Gallagher sued the city of Bend and Deschutes County for $175,000, claiming the governments were negligent by not placing signs warning drivers of the pile. In their responses, Bend and Deschutes County contended Gallagher was intoxicated the night in question.

Last month, a judge dropped the city from the suit. Gallagher requested a jury trial, and last week, a jury was chosen. Over four days, jurors heard testimony from county maintenance personnel, friends of Gallagher and other witnesses. Videos of the gravel pile and surrounding streets taken a month after the alleged crash were shown.

On Friday, closing statements were given. Gallagher’s attorney, Warren John West, called the jury the “conscience of the community” and beseeched them to award damages to his client.

“One simple device — one simple warning — would have been the reason we don’t have to be here for a week,” West said.

Attorney John Laherty gave the county’s closing argument, and he picked holes in Gallagher’s account.

“Can you imagine the impact Mr. Gallagher’s truck would have made had he struck this gravel?” Laherty said indicating a photo of the gravel pile. “And yet this is what we have: no indication.”

After several hours, the jury returned a verdict in the county’s favor, finding that though the county was negligent in some of the ways Gallagher claimed, its negligence did not cause harm to Gallagher.