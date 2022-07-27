A Deschutes County man convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing two girls won an appeal this week and could be retried in Bend.
Jack Allen Cave, 75, is currently serving a 23-year sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. On Wednesday, the Oregon Court of Appeals tossed his convictions for sex abuse, sodomy and rape — the second time Cave's case has been reversed by the appellate court.
The Oregon Attorney General now has 20 days to file an appeal to the state Supreme Court. If the office opts to not challenge the appellate ruling, Cave would be transferred to Bend, where hearings would be held to determine if he should be retried.
A spokesperson for the attorney general's office said a determination had not yet been made. "We are reviewing the decision and deciding whether to seek further review," wrote Kristina Edmundson.
For years, Cave, a veteran of the Vietnam War, and his wife, Elizabeth, worked for Ashley's Deli, she as a regional manager and he managing one of the stores. Their double-wide manufactured home in Tumalo served as a gathering place for their large family, according to transcripts of Cave's first trial.
"This case is about family secrets," prosecutor Kandy Gies told jurors in 2016. "What happens in the family often stays in the family."
The case deeply divided Cave's family, The Bulletin reported at the time. Numerous uniformed deputies were on hand during the seven-day trial to keep the peace. Elizabeth Cave was ultimately convicted of tampering with a witness.
Jack Cave had been arrested in January 2015 after a 17-year-old relative disclosed she was abused between the ages of 6 and 9. The second relative made disclosures soon after that, alleging she was abused between the ages of 9 and 12.
Upon learning of the allegations, an adult relative went to police saying she too had been raped by Cave, more than 20 years earlier. She was so upset at herself for not speaking up sooner she suffered a panic attack and required hospitalization, according to court records.
Though the statute of limitations had passed regarding the woman's allegations, Cave's trial judge opted to include her testimony as evidence of "prior bad acts."
The jury ultimately convicted Cave of eight felonies.
To include prior bad acts, certain procedural steps must be followed. This is the basis of Cave's successful appeal.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel did not return messages seeking comment.
Six years ago at sentencing, Cave told the judge of a worsening heart condition and high blood pressure.
Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.
