Deschutes man gets 275 months for sexual abuse

A Deschutes County man convicted in 2016 of sexually abusing two girls won an appeal this week and could be retried in Bend.

Jack Allen Cave, 75, is currently serving a 23-year sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. On Wednesday, the Oregon Court of Appeals tossed his convictions for sex abuse, sodomy and rape — the second time Cave's case has been reversed by the appellate court.

Garrett Andrews has covered crime for The Bulletin since 2018. A native of the Olympic Peninsula (Sequim), he's been a newspaper reporter for 14 years and has an MA in political science from the University of Colorado-Denver. A lover of overcast skies.

