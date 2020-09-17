One day when he was practicing as a defense attorney, a judge called Ray Crutchley’s client’s name.
Crutchley, who is Black, stood and started to tell the judge his client wouldn’t be in court that day.
The judge cut him off: “Where’s your attorney?” The judge assumed Crutchley was the defendant, not the lawyer, likely because of his race.
Though that was years ago, Crutchley, now a Deschutes County Circuit Court judge, said unconscious racial bias still has the potential to harm minorities involved in the criminal justice system.
“The thing to understand about unconscious bias is everyone has unconscious bias — we’re just wired that way,” Crutchley said.
This summer, the Oregon State Bar joined a handful of other states in adding language on unconscious bias to its model jury instructions.
Read to jurors at the beginning and the end of a case, the instructions are intended to guide the jury in its deliberations. Judges tell jurors what issues to consider, what not to, which standard to use in weighing the evidence, and remind jurors to base their decisions only on what came out during the trial.
The following passage is now read to jurors in Crutchley’s courtroom:
“We all have feelings and assumptions, perceptions, fears and stereotypes. “Some biases we are aware of, and others, we might not be fully aware of. Our biases can reflect how we act, favorably or unfavorably, toward someone. Bias can affect our thoughts, how we remember, what we see and hear, who believe or disbelieve, and how we make important decisions. As you consider the evidence, please also consider any biases or assumptions that you may have. Your verdict must not be affected by bias or assumptions that were based on a perception of an individual’s disability, gender, gender identity, race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, national origin or socioeconomic status.”
Along with updating its model jury instructions, the Oregon State Bar this year produced a video about the topic now played during jury orientation in Deschutes County Circuit Court and other courts around the state. Crutchley is featured near the end of the video.
“People come to our courts from all walks of life, with different experiences," he said. "The things you experience are going to shape how you look at things."
The new language is not out of step with the rest of the model jury instructions. Judges generally want jurors to slow down and carefully consider all the evidence without making assumptions, Crutchley said.
"We just need to slow down and be aware that we make decisions based on past experiences,” he said
Multnomah County Judge Melvin Oden-Orr said during a recent state bar panel discussion that he tackles implicit racial bias head-on in his courtroom. "I tell (jurors) that having a bias, whether explicit or implicit, does not automatically disqualify you from jury service. Because the question is whether or not you can put your bias aside and come to a fair and impartial decision."
