Authorities say a Deschutes County jail inmate who attempted suicide last week has died.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, a deputy conducting routine checks discovered the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff attempted CPR and used an automated external defibrillator . The man was transported to St. Charles Bend but died Sunday. The initial death investigation determined he died of a “non-suspicious suicide,” though an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
The information was released by the Redmond Police Department, which is conducting the investigation.
A spokesperson did not immediately provide the inmate’s name or say why the inmate was in jail.
It’s the third suicide in two years at the Deschutes County jail. In March 2018, Bryan Michael Penner, 31, the lead suspect in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Sara Gomez, died of suicide in the jail.
In February, Chad Braden Bomar, died of suicide. The 33-year-old was in custody for alleged theft.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “273Talk” to 839863.
