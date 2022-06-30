The county's beleaguered 911 dispatchers have a new contract and a raise.
The three-member Deschutes County Commission ratified the 4-year collective bargaining agreement with the Deschutes 911 Employee Association on Wednesday at the commission's regular meeting.
Highlights of the new contract include a cost of living adjustment of 5.5% for fiscal year 2023 and adjustments of 1% to 4% over the next three years. Other changes include more money for overtime and longevity pay for employees who remain with the agency. Many of the changes are intended to bring the agency in line with comparable agencies in other areas.
Deschutes 911 has contented with a serious labor shortage for several years now, as calls for service continue to increase. Last year, call volume was up 3.8% over 2020.
In March, the commission approved a generous new contract with the deputy union of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. It included a 2% salary adjustment on top of a 3.5% cost of living adjustment and lowered the age at which officers may retire by five years.
Commissioners Patti Adair and Tony DeBone highlighted challenges in recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers, while commissioner Phil Chang criticized the deputy contract, saying the money would have been better spent if it was spread around the organization.
In response to outcry from other unions, the commission granted salary increases to all county employees.
Summer is a busy time for 911 dispatchers and the agency continues to recruit new candidates, emergency dispatch director Sara Crosswhite told The Bulletin. The county will launch a new recruitment effort during the first week of July.
"We’re hopeful the wage adjustment will help us attract new candidates that are looking for a career where they truly can make a difference and pursue a long-term career," Crosswhite said. "I can’t say enough about how hard our employees are working right now, especially with coverage of extra shifts due to staffing shortages as we head into the summer."
