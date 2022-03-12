On Monday, the union of Deschutes County sheriff's deputies will vote to ratify its latest collective bargaining agreement. It's hard to imagine members opposing the deal.
A draft contract, already approved by Sheriff Shane Nelson and the Deschutes County Commission, contains a number of lucrative provisions said to make it the envy of other county unions and among local law enforcement.
That's the point. The provisions, including lowering the retirement age by five years and an extra step in the promotion process, are aimed at improving employee retention and recruitment, major issues in law enforcement today.
But a clear division on the Deschutes County Commission was on display Wednesday, as it voted 2-1 to approve the new three-year contract. The lone democrat, Phil Chang, criticized the deal, taking particular issue with a 2% salary adjustment for deputies that's on top of a cost of living adjustment of 3.5%.
A 5.5% raise was not a condition offered to other county employees during nine months of aggressive labor negotiations with the county in 2021, Chang said. The county is facing staffing needs at nearly every level, from building inspector to psychiatric nurse, and rising inflation is pricing workers out of Bend. Chang said the deputy wage adjustment funds would have been better spent spread around the entire organization.
"When I vote no, so everyone understands, I support all the provisions in this contract. I would just like to see a key benefit here extended to more of the county’s departments," Chang said in Wednesday's meeting. "I do not think that this is fair and I do not think that it's good policy."
Chang noted that while the sheriff's office contact won approval from the commission in less than two months, his fellow commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair played "super-hardball" for nine months with the largest union of county employees, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
DeBone supported his approval vote on Wednesday by saying the 2% wage adjustment now gives AFSCME more bargaining power to ask for the same condition. He said in time, the provisions in the sheriff's office contract will apply to all county employees.
"This is one step, one small package," DeBone said. "It’ll come around, with each group. It will all scale with the economy."
On Friday, the executive board of AFSCME Local 3997 sent an open letter to county commissioners asking that it "rectify this obvious inequity."
"We are aware you have awarded special privileges in the form of an additional 2% salary adjustment to the Deschutes County Sheriff Employees Association," the letter says. "This is in direct opposition to the position that was maintained during AFSCME bargaining less than a year ago; that AFSCME-represented employees could not receive a benefit that differed from other contracts. Our membership has faced unprecedented crises in the last several years, including providing quality services during a pandemic. AFSCME represented employees are intensely aware of this show of contempt for our hard work."
Big spending
Being agreeable to the demands of his union represents an about-face for Sheriff Nelson, who's quarreled with the union in the past.
Nelson's spokesman, Sgt. Jayson Janes, declined to speak by phone with The Bulletin and only responded to some questions in writing.
DeBone and Adair are reliable votes for Nelson. Adair took time while explaining her vote on the contract to praise Nelson’s recent $2 million purchase of more than two dozen vehicles, primarily full-size trucks, that will allow every patrol deputy a take-home car.
"I know it was a rather large purchase but I think that it was important in today’s world," she said. "I think that the message to our community is that they’re working for us and they’re out there."
The new sheriff's office contract contains three conditions considered especially attractive to staff:
• Lowering the earliest allowable retirement eligibility from 30 years of service to 25.
• A new promotion "step" for all job classifications at the office.
With nearly every county job, there are six pay steps on the way to a position's maximum allowable salary. The new sheriff's office contract adds a seventh step, allowing all sheriff's office employees a chance to receive an additional raise of up to 5%.
• For all staff, a cost of living raise of 3.5%, plus, for sworn deputies, an additional 2% wage adjustment.
Cost of living adjustments are applied each year to every county position to help keep wages in line with rising costs of living in Deschutes County. The range is generally no lower than 1.5% and no higher than 3.5%.
Funding for the 2% wage adjustment will come from the sheriff's budget, which is primarily funded by two levies, a countywide jail levy and a rural patrol levy, plus, for more than a decade, a $3 million allotment from the county's transient room tax.
The rural patrol levy is set at a rate below what's allowable in state law, meaning the commission could ask voters to increase it.
Commissioner Tony DeBone said it's voters who should be thanked for the wage adjustment, for passing the rural patrol tax.
"We have the money to do this," DeBone said. “It was a vote of the people that put us in this spot to be able to fund this.”
Chang countered that the sheriff's office only has room in its budget because of the $3 million in hotel tax funds. And last year, Nelson came to the commission to ask for an additional $300,000 in transient room tax to address a shortfall in his budget.
Sheriff's spokesman Jayson Janes told The Bulletin the office is looking at getting more of the transient room tax instead of increasing the rural patrol tax rate in the future.
Countywide staffing problems
The county commission has heard increasingly over the past year from department heads facing stark realities. In the past three weeks alone, they've heard from the planning department, behavioral health and 911. Other hard-hit divisions are said to be finance, administration and fairgrounds.
At the planning department, aka Community Development, a 13% vacancy rate this fiscal year coincides with a major influx of new residents as well as design and land-use applications.
Director of Community Development Peter Gutowski came to the commission to ask for higher pay for an administrative assistant. He described difficulty finding qualified planners and building inspectors and warned the county could become a bottleneck in the land-use process, impeding the addition of adding critically needed new housing.
On Feb. 23, Janice Garceau, head of the county behavioral health department, told commissioners a staffing shortfall has kept the Stabilization Center from quickly responding to people in mental health crisis.
Last year, the commission approved one-time bonuses in an effort to retain crisis mental health workers, considered one of the biggest staffing needs at the county.
Those bonuses have not yet proved effective, according to Kathleen Hinman, director of county human resources.
"Our vacancy rate has been higher than usual and the number of applications per recruitment has been declining since 2019," Hinman told The Bulletin. "It doesn’t appear to be getting worse, but we aren’t seeing great improvement either."
The county is now involved in labor negotiations with the employees of Deschutes 911, which is dealing with a 16% vacancy rate. The union has already asked for the 2% wage adjustment in its negotiations, 911 director Sara Crosswhite said during Wednesday's meeting.
With the sheriff's office receiving a 2% bonus wage adjustment, AFSCME Local 3997 will certainly use the fact in its next bargaining, according to Oregon AFSCME representative Brenda Johnson.
AFSCME Local 3997's new contract features a new way to calculate cost of living adjustments, which is considered a win for the union.
"Our last bargaining session with Deschutes County was a hard-fought battle," Johnson said. "Now with the Sheriff’s Department receiving a 2% COLA, this can be ... used in our next bargaining. This would be a great motivator for our membership to see any discrepancies in the way one local is treated compared to another local."
Argue that we need more tax dollars to pay teachers more to attract better teachers.
The opposite is true for police. We must pay them less, defund them, if you will, in order to attract better police.
Is this an accurate summary of the current thinking of Oregon's leadership?
Newsflash:
U.S. inflation is currently at an annualized 7.9% level....the highest in 40 years
Getting and retaining sworn officers is getting much harder than other public employees (the Oregon legislature seems intent on demonizing cops)
Whatever one's opinion of the current Sheriff, this isn't about him, it's about retaining the men and women who patrol Deschutes County.
Deschutes County has been pretty flush, and may not be able to make such concessions in 5 years, so decide now if you want to attract or repel good sheriff's deputies.
