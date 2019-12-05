The Deschutes County District Attorney released the name of the deputy who shot a driver on Black Friday near the Cascade Village Shopping Center — Clint Baltzor, a 12-year veteran of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Baltzor remains on paid leave as District Attorney John Hummel continues a lethal-force investigation, the district attorney said Thursday. Hummel said his office is awaiting toxicology test results, having completed most witness interviews and gathered video and physical evidence from the scene.

“That’s where we’re at right now,” Hummel said. “That’s what we’re working on.”

Bend resident Adam L. Gilliam, 28, was shot after he allegedly stole a vehicle from the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter and led police on a short chase Friday.

At about 6:08 p.m. Friday, police were called to the homeless center on NE Division Street in Bend based on a report Gilliam had stolen a car from the shelter. Responding deputies spotted the car and attempted to stop it, but Gilliam continued north on NW Robal Lane to the PetSmart location at the Cascade Village Shopping Center, according to police reports.

Deputy Megan Lymath, whose name was also released Thursday by Hummel, used a driving maneuver to turn Gilliam’s vehicle sideways and stop him near the shopping center. Lymath has also been placed on paid leave, Hummel said.

Gilliam survived the shooting and remains a patient at St. Charles Bend.

No other law enforcement officer or member of the public fired a gun during the incident, Hummel said.

Baltzor joined the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections deputy in 2007 and became a patrol deputy in 2012, Hummel said.

Baltzor is a member of the SWAT team and a firearms, baton, pepper spray and defensive tactics instructor for the sheriff’s office, Hummel said.

Baltzor is a licensed firearms instructor who briefly operated a business, Code 9 Firearms Training, according to state business records.