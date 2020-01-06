A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy responding to an emergency call on U.S. Highway 97 on Sunday night collided with another driver in a three-car crash that sent the drivers to the hospital.

Deputy Clint Baltzor and the other drivers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

At about 8:04 p.m. Sunday, Baltzor was driving north on Highway 97, headed to a SWAT call in Terrebonne in his Dodge Durango patrol vehicle with his lights and siren activated.

At about Clausen Drive on the north end of Bend, the driver of a black Nissan Rogue, Scott Senn, attempted to pull over to the right, but that lane was blocked by another vehicle. He yielded left instead.

Baltzor’s Durango read-ended Senn’s vehicle, which then struck a Honda Odyssey driven by Chad Elliott.

Baltzor, Senn, 55, and Elliott, 26, were taken to St. Charles Bend, treated and released, according to Bend Police Department.

Bend Police is conducting the investigation into the crash, which could lead to a traffic citation for Baltzor or the other drivers.

“No citations have been issued but it is a possibility,” said Bend Police spokeswoman Lt. Juli-Ann McConkey.

Baltzor recently returned to active duty for the sheriff’s office after more than a month on paid administrative leave for firing his weapon at a man alleged to have stolen a car.

On Dec. 27, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced he would not charge Baltzor with a crime and that the 12-year veteran of the sheriff’s office had lawfully fired at the alleged car thief, Adam Leland Gilliam, who was hit in the shoulder and neck and suffered a grazing wound to his head.

Gilliam is currently an inmate of Deschutes County jail awaiting trial for 10 criminal counts related to the alleged car theft and police pursuit.