Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson has been hit with a labor complaint by his staff union for allegedly making it more difficult for his deputies to earn high marks in their performance reviews.
The grievance, filed Aug. 31 with the Oregon Employee Relations Board, alleges Nelson violated the law by refusing to sit down with union reps this spring to discuss changes he reportedly made to his office’s employee evaluation system.
Nelson denies altering the evaluation process, and claims he’s not required to bargain such alterations with the union, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Employee Association.
According to the complaint, Nelson abruptly and unilaterally altered his office’s evaluation process so employees now may only earn one mark of “exceeds expectations” per evaluation. Union members say Nelson dumbed down the evaluation process to make it easier to discipline employees who’ve earned high marks in their evaluations. Union members claim the changes have negatively impacted them by limiting opportunities for promotion as well as their ability to earn incentives from the county for excellent work.
The changes have led to “false and artificial narratives” of employee performance, the complaint states.
In his response to the complaint sent to the employee relations board, Nelson claims the union’s current collective bargaining agreement does not require him to bargain how employees are evaluated.
“The Association’s representations on this point in its complaint are inaccurate and a mischaracterization of the negotiations leading up to the current Collective Bargaining Agreement,” Nelson’s response reads.
Nelson referred questions about the complaint to sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes. Janes said Nelson is in the middle of revising evaluations “for the purpose of improving employee performance,” though no changes have yet been made.
The relations board complaint is the first filed against Nelson since he was appointed sheriff in 2015.
Since 2015, no labor complaints have been filed against management at Bend Police Department, which is slightly larger than the sheriff’s office.
Nelson was elected in his own right in 2016. Since then, he’s experienced some strained relations with the union that represents his deputies A 2018 union survey of its members found a majority felt the office had a morale problem and they would not recommend working there. In August, Nelson opted to not attend the union’s candidate forum, just as he did in 2016.
This year, he cited COVID concerns in declining to attend. Nelson’s election opponent, Scott Schaier, did attend the forum, which was held in a tent outdoors to allow for social distancing.
It’s the only open complaint at the relations board involving an Oregon sheriff’s office, though state prison guards have three active complaints against the Department of Corrections. The union of the Hillsboro Police Department has two active complaints against its management, and the union of the Salem Police Department has one.
