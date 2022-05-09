The former employees accused of trying to bring down the largest youth soccer organization in Central Oregon are now being criminally investigated.
Former Bend FC Timbers Executive Director Tara Bilanski, as well as four former full-time staff members and a coach, have asserted their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a pending lawsuit in Deschutes County Circuit Court alleging breach of fiduciary duty.
The Bend Police Department, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office and the state Department of Justice have opened investigations related to the claims in the lawsuit, according to filings in the case. On Monday, District Attorney John Hummel confirmed his office was investigating parties involved though he would not say who.
Jennifer Davin, John O’Sullivan, Collin Robinson, Emily Williams and Matthew Wurth have each retained attorneys and filed motions asking to suspend the lawsuit until after the criminal investigations have concluded.
Bilanski and Davin, the former operations director, are accused of stealing $80,000 from the organization by pocketing entry fees for Bend Timbers summer soccer camps.
The group is accused of conspiring to establish a rival youth soccer league and ruin the Timbers on their way out the door. The “burn it down” mentality included altering numerous records and transferring the confidential personal information of thousands of players, including contact information, addresses and in some cases, Social Security numbers, according to court documents.
A member of the Oregon Youth Soccer Association and an affiliate of the Portland Timbers soccer club, Bend FC Timbers was incorporated as a nonprofit in 2005. Today, thousands of players participate in the organization’s competitive and recreational leagues.
Bilanski was hired as director of operations in 2014, bringing with her a stellar resume including coaching stints at the University of Oregon and the University of Washington.
In August, she was terminated by the Bend FC Timbers board of directors after new board members started asking questions about financial controls and payments to staff, according to court records. The board had also pushed to move away from parents coaching their own children, which was said to have angered O’Sullivan, the director of coach development.
Three months later, Bilanski turned in her work laptop. According to the board, it contained evidence of theft and an alleged detailed plot to ruin Bend Timbers.
The board believes the campaign began around June. O’Sullivan allegedly circulated a detailed business plan for the competing club, Apex, that he prepared while still employed by Bend FC Timbers.
“F--k these guys,” he allegedly wrote, according to court documents. “I am so angry I want to stick it to these f-----s.”
Williams allegedly confirmed that she remained employed by Bend FC Timbers so she could serve as a “double agent” and maintain access to Timbers’ IT systems, according to the lawsuit, allowing the group time to steal, share, forge and delete thousands of Bend FC Timbers files.
“Delete f----g away,” Davin texted. “I hate them.”
Other emails purport to show the group knew what they were doing was wrong and potentially illegal.
On Aug. 29, several days after Bilanski’s termination, Williams realized that Bend FC Timbers’ Google Drive automatically maintains logs of user activity. Williams informed Bilanski, saying they’re “screwed” if there is “any evidence of file deletion or transfer.”
“Dude,” said Williams, Bend FC Timbers former administrator, “The s--t that I can see on the google admin is crazy ... We are all screwed as there is evidence of any file deletion or transfer. But I also will not give them full admin access for a long long time.”
“Dang,” Bilanski responded. “Good to know.”
The latest filings in the Bend FC Timbers lawsuit also contain the new allegation that Bilanski mocked a young player in text messages to a subordinate.
In an alleged exchange between Davin and Bilanski from May 2021, they discuss a 14-year-old boy they watched play that day.
“Poor kid,” Bilanski wrote.
”Wow” Davin wrote. “He is not coordinated at all.”
“I know. I felt bad as soon as he walked up,” Bilanski wrote. “John (O’Sullivan) said white team.”
Bend FC Timbers has white teams and red teams, with the red teams made up of the more skilled players.
”Oh he actually gets a team,” Davin wrote. “Wow.”
“I know. I thought the same thing ... He wouldn’t make my 2008 girls white,”’ Bilanski said, referring to a team consisting of girls born in 2008.
“I saw him run after a ball ... oof,” Davin wrote. “He needs to learn to crawl first.”
Davin and Bilanski also mock fellow coach and former US Women’s National Team coach Greg Ryan, who conducted skills coaching through Bend FC Timbers.
”I am astonished at how many of our kids are training with Greg Ryan,” Bilanski said. “What a scammer. He must be pocketing so much money off kids.”
Said Davin: “Why is he wearing Nike from the 80s?”
”Hahaha,” Bilanski said. “Go ask him.”
Davin: “Hey, werent you the us national coach? Why you wearing hand me down Nike from the 80s?”
The new soccer program founded by the former Bend FC Timbers staffers, Apex FC, is also named in the lawsuit. Apex has applied to be sanctioned by the Oregon Youth Soccer Association. In April, the association decided to postpone a sanctioning decision until February at the earliest.
Depositions are still being taken. On Monday, a judge ordered that Bilanski attend hers.
The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 8.
(2) comments
Meanwhile, kids who just want to play soccer get screwed by adults, maybe even their own parents. What a disgusting bunch.
'Other emails purport to show the group knew what they were doing was wrong and potentially illegal.'
Not the brightest co-conspirators!
