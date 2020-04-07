The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office now allows people to file non-emergency reports online through a portal on the office’s website.
Residents can use the service to report crime tips, request extra patrols at locations or to report minor traffic crashes, thefts, criminal mischief or vehicle break-ins.
This service should not be used for crimes in-progress or crimes in which a suspect has been identified, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
To file a report online, visit sheriff.deschutes.org and click “File Online Report.” Those who use the system to file a report will receive a copy of their report within seven days of it being submitted and approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.