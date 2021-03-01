A person was shot near Alfalfa on Saturday and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Deputies were called to a report of a shooting in the 25000 block of Alfalfa Market Road at around 3:24 p.m. Saturday. The person was transported by air ambulance to St. Charles Bend. They are expected to recover.
The call involved a 70-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman.
"Deputies and Detectives are still actively investigating this incident, so no further details can be released at this time," DCSO spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes wrote in a news release.
There is no perceived threat to the public, Janes wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.