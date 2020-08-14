An extraordinary 12-hour standoff between armed federal agents and protesters attempting to block the deportation of two men loaded on a bus behind a Bend hotel ended late Wednesday with a dispiriting loss for activists, and a number of unanswered questions.
“We tried,” said a hoarse, sweaty Luke Richter, head of the group Central Oregon Peacekeepers.
Richter was one of the first to arrive at the scene and physically obstruct two white buses parked behind SpringHill Suites on Industrial Way at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. He was one of the last to leave well after midnight. “We did everything we could for ’em.”
Hundreds of activists and onlookers joined Richter throughout the day Wednesday, blocking the buses from leaving with the detained men inside. It was a tense day of protest that culminated in dozens of federal officers removing protesters with tear gas, nonlethal projectiles and physical force to reach the men inside the buses and remove them.
By Thursday night, it was still not clear where the men, Josue Arturo Cruz Sanchez, 34, and Marco Zeferino Rios, 32, were being held.
A spokeswoman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to answer questions, issuing a two-paragraph statement instead.
“The law enforcement activity in Bend, Oregon is part of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s mission to arrest criminal aliens presenting a danger to public safety and take them off the street. The two individuals arrested each had a history of criminal violent behavior,” the statement reads. “While ICE respects the rights of people to voice their opinion peacefully, that does not include illegally interfering with their federal law enforcement duties. ICE will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officers and detainees, and will vigorously pursue prosecution against anyone who puts them in harm’s way.”
No federal criminal charges appeared be on record for either man in the U.S. District Court of Oregon. Both men have been charged with crimes in Deschutes County Circuit Court in the past three years. Cruz Sanchez was convicted in February for a criminal trespassing case from November 2019. He was previously sentenced to two years probation for assaulting and coercing a woman in February 2018. He is awaiting trial for allegedly assaulting a man in November 2018. Marco Zeferino Rios was arrested in February 2019 for attempting to assault a woman. The charge was later reduced to harassment and Zeferino Rios was ordered to pay a $520 fine, according to court records.
An emergency motion that would have released the men from custody for the duration of their deportation proceedings was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Portland. A hearing on the matter was held Thursday and concluded without resolution.
Lawyers will likely meet again Friday, according to Erin Carter of the Innovation Law Lab of Portland, which filed the motion.
Carter said she could not confirm where the men are being held. Relatives of the men said Thursday in a statement they still do not know where they are.
The event came three days after Bend’s new police chief, Mike Krantz, was sworn in. Already under fire for his connection to the Portland Police Bureau, where he worked his whole career before joining Bend Police, Krantz drew further criticism for his response to Wednesday’s protest.
Under Oregon law, Bend Police Department is not allowed to use personnel or resources to assist in the enforcement of federal immigration laws. But some protesters at Thursday’s rally believed Bend officers had allowed ICE agents to recharge their cellphones in Bend vehicles and had offered to bring the federal officers lunch.
City Councilor Barb Campbell told the crowd she would push Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel to investigate the rumors. Some in the audience responded to her with cries of “Fire Krantz.”
Throughout Wednesday afternoon, Bend Mayor Sally Russell faced backlash from people on social media about her lack of presence at the protest. Russell said her decision to not join the protest until after 8 p.m. with Krantz was because she wanted to invest all of her time in reaching out to state and federal leaders in the hopes of keeping more federal agents from coming to Bend.
“You make the best decision you can in the moment,” Russell said Thursday. “It looked like we had some opportunities. In no way did we want to miss an opportunity to make a better outcome for the community.”
Krantz also faced criticism on social media for not being more visible during the protest. When asked whether she thought Krantz should have been more present at the protest earlier, Russell initially told The Bulletin to ask Krantz that question, but then followed up by saying he also was faced with making the best decision he could in the moment.
“Do I fault him? No,” Russell said. “We made the choice to work non stop to do the best work to keep our community members safe.”
Krantz released a statement Thursday afternoon saying federal officials never provided Bend Police with the names of the two men on the bus. He said he told them his officers would not assist Department of Homeland Security (which oversees ICE) detention efforts, including removing anyone from a bus and moving them.
“Ultimately, the DHS made the decision that if we were unable to assist them, they would be required to dispatch one of their teams to remove their personnel, employees and person in custody off their buses,” Krantz wrote. “I advised them that I would share this information and let our community know that the federal agents would be arriving to remove the people off the transport buses.”
Krantz addressed the protesters Wednesday night and thanked them for remaining peaceful.
It’s still not clear why the buses were parked at the SpringHill Suites. A manager did not return a request for comment.
Some protesters believe ICE agents were staying at the hotel. It could be the empty lot was a convenient place to park two large buses.
Krantz said the property owners asked that the protesters be removed Wednesday, but Bend Police opted to allow protesters to remain so long as they remained peaceful.
As in Portland, federal agents used pepper spray and impact munitions on the protesters.
Josie Stanfield, co-founder of the group Central Oregon Diversity Project, was shot in the foot by a less-lethal round as she and several others stood in the path of a federal agent’s vehicle.
“I’ve never been so disgusted by my government and so proud of my community,” wrote Hummel in a widely circulated tweet.
A former director of ICE, Tom Homan, responded in an interview on Fox News that he was “disgusted” by Hummel’s comments.
The two men arrested by ICE are illegal immigrants with histories of violent crime. The men are simply criminals, yet Bend's City Mayor Sally Russell, The DA Hummel, these naive young protesters, and The Bend Bulletin are supporting these two men because of the current cultural and political fashions. In essence, the above mentioned Bendites are supporting criminal activity. The protesters interfered in a conflict they were entirley ignorant regarding. The current protester mentaility is a dogmatic and vain following of an extreme/excessive liberal ideology. Like any extreme/fanatical movement, this current left ideology has become insensible and self righteous with little to no consideration for alternative viewpoints. All of the inhabitants of Bend will suffer the consequences of these niave protesters if we allow their unmoderated and niave behovior to continue.
Es una pena que la fuente no se haya puesto en contacto con el PIO de ICE en Portland o Washington, DC, y solicite una sinopsis de por qué y cómo se entregan las órdenes de arresto, y quién tiene acceso legal a su contenido y quién no antes y después. dichas órdenes han sido cumplidas y el presunto infractor detenido. DA Hummel conocía la respuesta, ya que es la misma para las órdenes judiciales y el servicio de órdenes judiciales a su nivel y en su calidad de fiscal de distrito del condado. Pero él, por sus propias razones, optó por guardar esa información para sí mismo mientras desfilaba por el lugar de la protesta y daba breves comentarios a los medios.
En cuanto a Luke Ricther, un individuo del que nadie en los medios de comunicación se ha molestado en hacer algunos antecedentes por alguna razón, su comentario sobre "hacer todo lo posible por ellos" habla de su falta de liderazgo y su verdadera preocupación por aquellos que acudieron en masa a su " flash mob ”.
Los dos hombres arrestados son, como el Sr. Andrews y otros medios locales ahora saben (según el protocolo), son presuntos sospechosos de violencia doméstica. Violencia doméstica. Según la ley de violencia doméstica de Oregon, se exige lo siguiente:
Arresto: cuando un oficial del orden público en Oregon responde a una llamada por disturbios domésticos y tiene una causa probable para creer que ocurrió un asalto (o el temor de una lesión física grave inminente) entre familiares o miembros del hogar, el oficial arrestará y tomará bajo custodia al presunto agresor. Se requiere que el oficial de policía haga todo lo posible para determinar qué parte es el agresor. Para tomar esta determinación, el oficial considerará el alcance comparativo de las lesiones infligidas, el historial de violencia doméstica entre las partes involucradas (si se puede determinar razonablemente), si el presunto delito se cometió en defensa propia y la posibilidad de agresiones futuras. .
https://statelaws.findlaw.com/oregon-law/oregon-domestic-violence-laws.html
¿Qué tan triste es que más de unos pocos en la multitud que respondieron a su llamado sean ellos mismos víctimas, o víctimas en recuperación, de familiares abusivos y violentos? A medida que aprenden más sobre los arrestos y las leyes que rigen los servicios de orden judicial, también aprenden que estaban "protegiendo" el calibre mismo de ser humano que ellos mismos han sufrido bajo los puños, pies y palabras de?
https://www.ice.gov/spotlight/declined-detainers
Vergüenza para los líderes comunitarios que participaron en esto y por tratar de convertir al Sr. Richter en un héroe.
It is astounding to me that Mr. Andrews didn’t contact the PIO for ICE either in Portland or Washington, DC, and ask for a synopsis of why and how warrants are served, and who has legal access to their content and who does not before and after said warrants have been served and the alleged violator taken into custody.
Here is a link for he and his colleagues at the Bulletin for future reference when detainers are ignored or impeded by actions such as what occurred in Bend –
https://www.ice.gov/spotlight/declined-detainers
But then, Bend’s mayor – who is supposed to be guided by Bend’s well-paid legal counselor – didn’t do her due diligence properly, either.
DA Hummel knew the answer as it is the same for warrants and warrant service at his level and in his capacity as a county District Attorney. But he, for his own reasons, chose to keep that information to himself as he paraded around the protest site and gave glib sound bites to the media.
As for Luke Ricther, an individual no one in the Media has bothered to do some backgrounding of for some reason, his comment about “doing all we could for them” speaks to his lack of leadership and true concern for those who flocked to his “flash mob”.
The two men arrested are, as Mr. Andrews and other local media now know (per protocol), are alleged domestic violence suspects. Domestic…Violence. Per Oregon’s domestic violence law, the following is mandated –
Arrest - When a peace officer in Oregon responds to a domestic disturbance call and has probable cause to believe that an assault (or the fear of imminent serious physical injury) occurred between family or household members, the officer will arrest and take into custody the alleged assailant. The police officer is required to make every effort to determine which party is the assailant. In order to make this determination the officer will consider the comparative extent of the injuries inflicted, the history of domestic violence between the parties involved (if reasonably ascertainable), whether the alleged crime was committed in self-defense, and the potential for future assaults.
https://statelaws.findlaw.com/oregon-law/oregon-domestic-violence-laws.html
In this case the suspects are in the country illegally and therefore fall under federal law enforcement action. And as Oregon’s law enforcement community cannot assist in ENFORCEMENT actions with ICE – although they can certainly allow non-enforcement activities like providing some food or a cell phone re-charge – the best they can do is as Chief Krantz directed – maintain the peace at the local level.
Here’s a recent example of the kind of “good citizen” ICE arrests and deports –
https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-dallas-arrests-fugitive-wanted-el-salvador-alien-smuggling-fraud
Because Richter is uninformed and possesses the errant belief that he is entitled to “insist” and “demand” and be coddled in his self-appointed role as “peacekeeper”, his “flash mob” ended up obstructing duly sworn federal law enforcement officers from safely and peacefully completing their duties and leaving Bend…unnoticed but by a few. He and his show-boating are a civil lawsuit just waiting to happen – and as he has little to no funds – such a suit would be directed toward an Entity – like the City of Bend – that does.
And how sad is it that likely more than a few in the crowd who answered his call are themselves victims, or victims in recovery, of abusive, violent family members? And now as they learn more about the arrests, and the laws governing warrant services, they were “protecting” the very caliber of human being they themselves have suffered under the fists, feet, and words of?
Shame on the community leaders who participated in this – and on the Bulletin for trying to make a hero out of Mr. Richter.
Perfectly stated! I would like to ask where’s the petition to get rid of DA Hummel?
And yet the response by ICE to pick up these two men seems way above board. I count 25 agents confronting folks in the pic in today's home edition. Their criminal history is already a matter of record in this county yet we don't know what warrants the Feds had. Communication with local law enforcement initially about other outstanding warrants and then pick em up.
This probably wouldn't have happened. A slippery slope of who gets picked up next, though we've already seen that happen with unmarked vans in PDX haven't we.
