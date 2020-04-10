The Deschutes County district attorney won’t charge any of the Bend Police officers involved in the March 9 chase and shooting that ended with a 29-year-old woman seriously wounded.
Danielle Bower, a manager at the Bend software firm Five Talent, is recovering from at least four gunshot wounds and other injuries. Deschutes District Attorney John Hummel said he intends to charge her with DUII, reckless endangering and other crimes once the COVID-19-related limited court docket is lifted.
He alleges Bower showed up drunk at St. Charles Bend and led police on a chase lasting more than an hour before driving in the direction of a Bend officer, which provoked two Bend officers to shoot.
Since he was first elected in 2014, Hummel has declined to charge officers in each of the eight lethal-force investigations that have crossed his desk.
The three officers placed on leave following the incident — officers Victor Umnitz and Tim Williams and Sgt. Tommy Russell — will now return to work though they remain under internal investigation.
“Their statements were credible, consistent, and I find them to be true,” Hummel said. “In addition, the physical evidence from the scene supports their assertion.”
Hummel released a 10-page memo Friday morning that offers a blow-by-blow of the pursuit and fills in major holes in the public record. It describes how a night of partying led to a roadside 20 miles outside Bend, and how the “fog of intoxication” may prevent officials from ever knowing the truth.
"What should have been an enjoyable evening among friends turned into a dangerous and near deadly incident that put the lives of numerous law enforcement officers, drivers on our roads, security guards, and Ms. Bower, at risk, all because of the abuse of alcohol," Hummel said.
The official account begins early on the morning of March 9 at St. Charles Bend. Bend police officers Jacob Koehler and Tiago Oliveira were there working on an unrelated DUII case.
Around 2:45 a.m., a white minivan pulled up to the emergency room entrance. The driver, Bower, was covered in blood. Police would later learn she had a broken nose.
Bower walked inside. When security guards asked if she was alright, she stayed mute and motioned for them to follow her outside.
Back at her car, Bower showed the guards empty child safety seats in the middle and back rows of the van.
“My family left me,” she told them, according to Hummel's statement. “They jumped out. They left me.”
Bower got back in the driver seat. One of the guards stood in the way of the door so she couldn’t close it and summoned police for backup.
Officers Koehler and Oliveira approached the van and yelled at Bower to not drive away. The guard tried grabbing the keys from the ignition but Bower drove off, hopping curbs and cutting across berms as she left hospital property, according to Hummel.
Koehler called in a description of the van and Bower was off. As she allegedly led police through a residential neighborhood near the hospital, police say at several points, she drove in the direction of police cars and flipped off officers.
Over the police radio, officers discussed ending the pursuit with spike strips or a driving technique known as a PIT maneuver.
Bower was headed south on the Bend Parkway when Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy Jason Wall tried to disable the minivan with a PIT maneuver. Instead, the minivan rotated into a curb and, after hopping the median, Bower was driving north on the parkway.
Police tried spike strips at several locations but Bower either changed direction before arriving at the location, or passed before the officer could lay the strips.
Bower eventually headed east on U.S. Highway 20 and accelerated to around 70 mph after crossing 27th Street, according to Hummel.
Sgt. Tommy Russell ordered several officers to break off from the pursuit and return to Bend so the city wasn’t left unprotected.
Bower allegedly swerved into the path of oncoming vehicles before ultimately driving off the road and down a small embankment, where her vehicle came to rest in the soft dirt and snow. It sounded to police like she was stuck.
Four police vehicles — three from Bend Police Department and one from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office — surrounded her. The officers got out and ordered her to get out with her hands up.
Russell stood in front of the minivan with his pistol trained on Bower. Officer Williams was nearby with his rifle.
Officer Victor Umnitz was standing about 5 to 6 feet behind the van when her backup lights came on, and it sounded like she “floored”’ the gas pedal, according to Hummel's statement.
At 4:01 a.m., police say, Bower accelerated backward toward Umnitz and Williams and Russell fired in response. Russell got off eight rounds and Williams fired six.
Hummel said it’s not known for certain how many times Bower was hit — four or five. Had she died, a forensic investigation could have determined the number, Hummel said. It is known that Russell and Williams both hit her, and she also suffered shrapnel wounds from windshield glass and shattered bullets.
After the shooting, the officers switched to life-saving mode. They cut off Bower’s seatbelt and applied a tourniquet to her bleeding arm. A dispatcher informed them the air ambulance had declined the mission due to the weather, so the officers raced back to Bend in Russell’s cruiser, Williams in the back seat rendering aid to Bower. After 17 miles, they met an ambulance, which continued the transfer to St. Charles.
During the pursuit, police learned Bower's identity and home address. When they arrived there at 3:30 a.m., what they found was “unusual and disturbing,” Hummel said — two highly intoxicated adult men covered in blood and two children, 2 and 6.
The adults were Bower's fiance, Stephen Horne, and his friend Joshua Mondragon. Police asked if they knew where Bower was. Mondragon, who was intoxicated to "near-incoherence," according to Hummel, attempted to take a shot of vodka while talking to police.
"The officers had to take the glass from him and tell him he could not drink anymore," Hummel said.
Horne told police Mondragon had come over and after drinking for a time, had "gone crazy" and attacked Horne then Bower. He said Bower left during the fight.
At the hospital, Bower told staff Mondragon had struck her when she got between him and her fiance.
Bower's blood was drawn at the hospital at 5.39 a.m. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at .277, more than three times the legal limit for driving, and Hummel said it was likely higher at the time Bower fled police.
Bower's nose was found to be broken, and there wasn't evidence the injury occurred during her encounter with law enforcement, Hummel said.
"Unfortunately, this is one of those cases where the fog of intoxication results in the involved parties and the public not knowing for sure what happened," Hummel said.
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter issued a statement Friday praising the life-saving actions of his officers, and he took issue with a claim by Bower's mother, reported in The Bulletin, that Bower was shot in the back.
"There is little doubt the swift actions of the three officers on scene were crucial to Ms. Bower's survival," Porter wrote.
Neither Bend Police Department nor Deschutes County Sheriff's Office employ dash or body-worn cameras, which Bower's lawyer, TJ Spear, said is a problem.
"It's unfortunate there isn't any video of this incident that took place, either body cam or dash cam," Spear said. "Ms. Bower and her family are rightfully unhappy that piece is missing. That's what we'd like to say to the public: This is unfortunate and we don't like it."
