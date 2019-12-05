The state will not seek the death penalty against Tashina Aleine Jordan, the Bend woman accused of aggravated murder in the 2018 death of her 7-year-old son, Mason, who had severe cognitive and physical disabilities.

Prosecutor Steve Gunnels made the announcement at the start of a short hearing in the case Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel had left the death penalty on the table since Jordan’s arrest in August 2018, despite his stated personal opposition to capital punishment.

A new law in Oregon passed last legislative session restricts the types of crimes punishable by death to instances of terrorism and the premeditated killing of police and children younger than 14 — meaning Jordan’s case would have qualified. By not seeking the death penalty, the state will avoid a minefield of potential legal issues.

Defense attorney Thad Betz asked the judge to schedule a settlement conference in the case to discuss a possible plea deal — a common move in major felony cases.

If the case goes to trial, it’s expected to be a long and complex one. And it won’t be a whodunit. Betz and his co-counsel, Ben Kim, have filed paperwork stating their intention to assert a defense of guilty except for insanity.

On Aug. 20, 2018, Ronda Jordan returned to the home on Mount Hope Drive she shared with her 29-year-old daughter, Tashina, and Mason.

Ronda Jordan discovered her grandson dead in his bed with a bullet wound in his forehead. Her daughter was near-death on the bathroom floor, having attempted suicide by ingesting more than 200 pills, according to court testimony.

Tashina Jordan, who had no criminal record, was taken to St. Charles Bend where she clung to life but pulled through during a 7-day stay.

Mason had numerous conditions, including cerebral palsy, and required full-time care.

Tashina Jordan, now 30, has been in custody since her release from the hospital.

Several of her friends and relatives attended the hearing Wednesday. They asked to be left alone by the media until the case concludes.