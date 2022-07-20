Deschutes County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Wednesday in connection with the death of Bend-area resident Neil J. Martell, who investigators believe was struck by a single 9 mm bullet three weeks ago near Mayfield Pond.
Jesse Aaron Ray, 39, was allegedly shooting into a berm on June 30 when he accidentally struck Martell from around 190 feet away, authorities said.
After about 100 yards, bullets lose their straight-line trajectory and speed. The shot's odds were longer than finding a winning lottery ticket, said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel.
"The bullet went through trees," Hummel said. "The odds are one in many millions."
Ray was living in his car near Stevens Road and 27th Street when he was arrested about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was released after being ticketed for the Class B misdemeanor of negligent wounding, according to a release from sheriff's Detective Sgt. Troy Gotchy.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Ray had not been charged in circuit court.
The shooting took place around 2 p.m. June 30 on Bureau of Land Management land off Alfalfa Market Road, 4miles east of Bend.
Martell, 53, and a friend had been camping near a berm that had served as target practice for many years, as evidenced by numerous bullet casings scattered around the area.
"That's a place where many people go to shoot. They've probably been shooting into that berm for generations in Deschutes County," Hummel said.
Deputies and medics arrived to find Martell dead with a gunshot wound. The shooter had left by this point, and a man who'd been camping with Martell provided deputies with a description of a man in his 30s who drove a small white SUV or crossover vehicle. The sheriff's office put out a public call for help locating him.
The witness told deputies he and Martell had heard shooting and gone to tell the shooter to stop. As they walked through a small stand of trees, Martell was struck, though authorities have not disclosed where on Martell's body he was struck.
Hummel said he will review the case and possibly take it to a grand jury, which could approve more serious charges.
"The shooter never saw them," Hummel said. "The question is, was it a crime to pull that trigger? Was it criminally negligent? The police have made their call. Now I have to make my call."
According to Martell's father, who spoke to The Bulletin Wednesday, his son had camped in his motor home on public land outside Bend for about five years, relocating regularly as required by law.
"All we know is it was a stray shot, and he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Neil R. Martell.
A native of Massachusetts, Neil J. Martell was a Navy submariner on the USS Tautog and a trained chef who worked spells at Walt Disney World. He worked the kitchens of restaurants and retirement homes across Massachusetts, California and in Bend.
He was married in Carpinteria, California, and moved to Bend with his wife, who had friends and family in the area. After a divorce, he opted to retreat to a simpler life in his RV. He got by collecting cans near the put-ins of the Deschutes River. He liked not having a boss, said his father, a retired high school Spanish teacher.
"Our son marched to a different beat," said Neil R. Martell. "He was out there, more or less by himself, and that's what he liked. He preferred to be his own boss. And he was happy. He didn't have to answer to anybody."
