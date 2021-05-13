The Deschutes County District Attorney's Office has dropped the charges against a Bend man accused of rape.
Keaneu Evert Riley, whose 28th birthday is Friday, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with abusing a child younger than 16 on four occasions, as well as drug possession.
Bend Police sent a notice to media about the arrest and sought additional victims. The Bulletin and other news outlets published articles about Riley's case.
This month, a judge dismissed all 12 counts against Riley.
The dismissal was prompted by the alleged victim telling prosecutors her story was not true.
"We don’t know if she’s telling us the truth now, or if she was telling us the truth before," Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel wrote to The Bulletin. "In any event, we will not seek to convict someone when the guilt of the accused is in doubt."
An editor's note has been added to the articles about Riley's case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.