The Deschutes County District Attorney's Office declined to charge the operator of a Sisters spa arrested last month for sexual assault.
Michael Patrick Boyle, owner of Hop in the Spa, was the subject of a notice to media July 1 announcing his arrest.
This week, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said he wasn't certain he could prove the allegations against Boyle beyond a reasonable doubt, but said the woman's complaint that initiated the arrest was "not frivolous."
"I'm not saying he didn't do it, and I give the complaining witness credit: he is not a licensed massage therapist," Hummel said.
Hummel forwarded a complaint to the Oregon State Board of Massage Therapists, which licenses massage therapists.
For his part, Boyle told The Bulletin he's confident the massage board will find the procedures he uses at his spa don't meet the technical definition of "massage," an assertion Hummel rejects, calling him an "unlicensed hack."
"Nothing this man says about massage should be listened to," Hummel said.
Boyle said he and Hummel spoke Wednesday morning and the district attorney told him he was "damn lucky I let you go."
Boyle is now looking at suing the state.
"Number 1, we don't do massage, and Number 2, everything we do has been approved by the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists," Boyle said. "What this has cost me and my family in terms of our reputations will take years to get back."
