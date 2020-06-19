The Deschutes County District Attorney has closed an investigation into the death of a 33-year-old inmate of the Deschutes County jail in February, confirming the determination of suicide by the medical examiner and the sheriff’s office.
Chad Braden Bomar, 33, was taken to the jail Feb. 11 on suspicion of stealing a scooter from Walmart. On the morning of Feb. 17, he was discovered hanging in his cell, his jail pants tied to his bunk bed.
“There is no evidence of participation by another person,” Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Friday. “His motivation was likely related to symptomatic withdrawal from opioids.”
A doctor with the Oregon State Medical Examiner who conducted the autopsy ruled the cause of death was ligature hanging, and the manner of death was by suicide.
“Mr. Bomar’s passing is a tragic and unfortunate event. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Bomar,” Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson said.
