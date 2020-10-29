Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel on Thursday threw out numerous charges recommended by Bend Police against people involved in a pair of violent confrontations in Bend earlier this month, and focused instead on seven people representing both sides of the political spectrum.
Hummel announced his review of incidents Oct. 3 at Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park and Oct. 4 outside the Bend Police station. He also released more than 200 pages of police reports.
The violence on Oct. 3 occurred between two groups — one supporting President Donald Trump and the other supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. They were brought together when the organizer of a Trump vehicle caravan abruptly reset his event's meeting location to Pilot Butte park, where Black Lives Matter supporters were having a potluck picnic.
The Oct. 4 incident involved Black Lives Matter supporters protesting a decision by Bend Police the day before to not arrest a man who had pulled a gun on several of their supporters.
Those facing charges include Jake Strayer, who is seen on video pulling the gun, as well as Garrett Gerdes, whose alleged theft of a Trump flag is said to have been the spark that ignited the violence on Oct. 3 at Pilot Butte.
Among those not facing charges are a woman who sprayed mace on a crowd and several people who engaged in "passive resistance" by blocking officers' vehicles, as well as Luke Richter of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers and Joslyn "Josie" Stanfield of the Central Oregon Diversity Project.
On Oct. 20, Bend Police announced it had completed its review of the Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 incidents and had found evidence to support charges against 15 people for the Oct. 3 incident and seven people for the Oct. 4 incident. It recommended charging Richter with riot and unlawful use of mace, and Stanfield with harassment, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer.
But Hummel is not bound by those suggestions, he said .
"I based my charging decisions on the facts, evidence, law, and what justice requires," he said. "I was not swayed by the public or the police, as I am charged with making an independent assessment, and proceeding based on my findings."
Hummel chastised Nicholas Dieringer, who organized the Trump caravan, for redirecting his protest to the site of the Black Lives Matter picnic, calling it ill-advised and the “precipitating event that resulted in Oct. 3, 2020 being an awful day in Bend.”
"It's important to note that the vast majority of participants in the Trump cruise surely did not know that Pilot Butte Park was the location of a social justice/Black Lives Matter event when Mr. Dieringer notified them of the change in venue," Hummel said. "They were pawns in Dieringer's plan to stoke unrest in the community."
One of the more serious incidents on Oct. 3 involved Strayer, a 42-year-old Bend resident. Hummel charged Strayer with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing and two counts of pointing a firearm at another person. After a fight at the park, Hummel says Strayer put his hand on a handgun holstered on his hip and told people around him: "You put pepper on me, you'll f---ing get a hole in you, copy that?"
No Bend Police officers were charged for misuse of force or other crimes. Hummel had earlier said he would consider charging officers along with protesters on both sides.
He largely defended Bend Police officers but said one thing caught on camera is concerning. Protesters call on multiple officers to denounce white supremacy, and they decline.
Hummel said they should have done it.
“The Bend Police officers I know are not white supremacists,” Hummel said. “Sharing who you voted for: that's political and probably something they should not share. Saying whether you are against white supremacy is not political.”
This story will be updated.
