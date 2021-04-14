A 41-year-old cyclist from Washington was struck by a vehicle and severely injured near Redmond early Wednesday.
At around 3:30 a.m., Jeremy James was riding south on U.S. Highway 97 near Quarry Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Lance Russ, 19, of Redmond, according to Oregon State Police.
James was in a travel lane at the time he was struck, according to Oregon State Police Capt. Tim Fox.
"This area of the highway is not lighted, and James was wearing dark colored clothing, headphones and had no visible lights," Fox said.
James was transported by helicopter to St. Charles Bend, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Russ was taken by ground ambulance to St. Charles Redmond with injuries not considered to be life threatening.
Fox said an investigation is ongoing.
