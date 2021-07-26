Culver resident Charina Jeanette Owen was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison in the death of her boyfriend, Byron Joseph Hilands, whose body was found in an unplugged refrigerator on land he owned in July 2020.
Owen, 37, appeared before a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge after having pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, first-degree burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Owen had a history of convictions for abusing Hilands, who once told a deputy she threatened to kill him "all the time."
Hilands, 33, went missing in March 2020. Among new information released at sentencing, it was reported Owen's brother, Jacob, called police in March 2020 to report his sister told him she'd gotten into a fight with Hilands and needed to get rid of a fridge full of "spoiled meat."
"Mr. Owen further reported that he believed his sister had done something to Hilands." Jefferson County District Attorney Steve LeRiche wrote in a statement.
On May, 7, 2020, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office discovered the significantly decomposed remains of Hilands in a refrigerator in a root cellar on a debris-strewn lot at 2350 SW Bear Drive in Culver.
The autopsy revealed Hilands had been shot with a .22-caliber firearm once in the head and once in the chest, according to the DA's office. He was wearing flannel pajama bottoms and a T-shirt.
He was inside a sleeping bag with a pillow, which indicated to police he was likely sleeping at the time he was killed.
Owen was arrested on suspicion of parole violation . In June, she was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
A .22-caliber revolver was found during a search of the Bear Drive property.
Hilands is the brother of Robert John Hilands, who was arrested in 2017 for allegedly shooting and killing two trespassers on his Beavercreek property and hiding their bodies. He stands accused of aggravated murder and has been under court-ordered mental health evaluation at the state hospital in Salem since 2019.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.