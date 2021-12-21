stock_texting
123RF

Emergency dispatchers in Crook County can now connect with domestic violence victims and other callers via text message.

Crook County 911 recently implemented a new "text-from-911" system, the first agency in Oregon to do so, the emergency center announced Tuesday in a press release.

"Most 911 calls come from cellphones, so now when a 911 call gets disconnected or dropped, operators can send an outbound text to that number to see whether there is an emergency," the statement reads.

The technology can also be used in instances of domestic violence or other crimes in progress, or when a caller is injured and cannot speak, or when they're in an area with poor cell service.

In 2017, Crook County debuted text-to-911 feature, allowing people to text for 911 services. Since then, Crook County 911 has received an average of 300 texts per year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.