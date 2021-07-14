A 78-year-old woman was killed Tuesday north of La Pine in a head-on collision with a semi-truck.
The victim was identified as La Pine resident Clarice Roley.
Just after 11 a.m., Roley was driving a 2018 Honda CRV south on Huntington Road, according to Sgt. Jayson Janes of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.
"For unknown reasons," she crossed the center line into the path of a 2006 Freightliner traveling north, driven by an unidentified 56-year-old man from Bend, Janes wrote in a release to media. She died at the scene. The other driver was treated for minor injuries.
This crash is still being investigated, Janes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.