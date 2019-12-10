A multi-vehicle accident involving eight vehicles and a tanker truck full of jet fuel closed U.S. Highway 26 for several hours Tuesday.

Conditions were slick and foggy at 8:16 a.m., when Jefferson County emergency services received a report of a rear-end collision at Highway 26 and NW Boise Drive , according to a release from Jefferson County Fire District #1.

Firefighter-paramedics arrived to find multiple vehicles off the road. A tractor trailer hauling 10,000 gallons of Avgas, or jet fuel, crashed into stopped vehicles and began leaking. An officer was able to free the driver as the semi caught fire.

The crew used fire extinguishers to keep the fire in check until additional units arrived.

By mid-morning, two and a half hours after the crash was reported, emergency workers cleared the scene and reopened the highway.