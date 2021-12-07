The man accused of murder in the shooting death of a man outside a bar in downtown Bend pleaded not guilty Tuesday to five criminal counts.
Ian Mackenzie Cranston, 27, appeared remotely in Deschutes County Circuit Court, where his attorney requested an eight-day trial.
A hearing to set a trial date and motion deadlines was scheduled for Friday.
"Mr. Cranston, your not guilty plea has been entered," said Judge Beth Bagley.
"Thank you, your honor," Cranston said.
Cranston is charged in the death of Barry Khristiano Washington Jr., who was shot to death Sept. 19 outside the Capitol nightclub.
The case garnered much media attention after District Attorney John Hummel announced Washington had been shot shortly after complimenting Cranston's girlfriend. Because Cranston is white and Washington is Black, Hummel invoked the case of Emmett Till, a Black teen murdered by white men for talking to a white woman.
Cranston is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Cranston's attorney, Kevin Sali, has stated the shooting was preceded by Washington attacking Cranston, who was treated for a head injury following the shooting.
Witnesses who testified to a grand jury include Cranston's girlfriend, Allie Butler, and a friend he was at the bar with, Tyler Smith.
Cranston remains an inmate of the Deschutes County jail. Because he is charged with second-degree murder, bail can only be set at a bail hearing, which Cranston has yet to request.
Outside on the courthouse steps, members of several social justice groups rallied on the courthouse steps, including the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, the Central Oregon Diversity Project and The Father's Group. Following the hearing, members walked to the corner of NW Oregon Avenue and NW Wall Street. Candles and handmade memorials now mark "Barry's Corner" there.
"Our family is devastated by Barry’s murder. As his mother, I can truly say a piece of me was taken," wrote Washington's mother, Lawanda Roberson, in a statement after Tuesday's hearing. "We are grateful for the outpouring of support from people in Central Oregon, and appreciate the memorial maintained for Barry Jr. He was truly loved and will not be forgotten. We are choosing not to make further public statements about what led to Barry’s murder until we are given the opportunity to review all the evidence and until doing so will not affect the criminal justice process."
The Peacekeepers have helped maintain the memorial to Washington, which is located in the bustling center of the downtown business district, just outside the entrance to the Patagonia store at 1000 NW Wall St.
Store manager Carrie Larsen said her customers, many from outside the area, regularly ask about it.
“I think it’s great they keep it going and keep his name out there after what happened,” Larsen said. “Hopefully, the city — someone — does something permanent out there.”
