Faced with the case of a disabled woman chased by police while on her mobility scooter, the Oregon Court of Appeals did what it said the Curry County Circuit Court should have done: Drop it.
On Wednesday, the appeals court weighed in on the 2018 felony arrest, prosecution and conviction of Jennifer Gayman, a 50-year-old woman who was living in Brookings when she encountered police while riding the scooter.
Gayman suffers from a degenerative eye disease and pulmonary disease and relies on her scooter to get around.
She was headed home after a night with friends doing karaoke when two officers stopped her on the sidewalk.
They told her she couldn’t operate her scooter on the sidewalk, in a crosswalk or without a helmet, according to the ruling.
The officers cited her for operating the scooter in a crosswalk, unsafe operation of the scooter and failure to wear protective headgear.
But the encounter didn’t end there.
They also told her she couldn’t ride the scooter to her home, a mile or so away.
But she left anyway, leading police on what the Court of Appeals described as a “low speed pursuit” complete with lights and sirens.
Once home, Gayman was arrested for fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
She was later convicted by a Curry County jury and sentenced to five days in jail.
Gayman last year filed a federal lawsuit against the Brookings police, alleging the officers unlawfully stopped her and violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act when they cited her, then chased her as she rode home.
The appeals court concluded that Gayman’s mobility device did not legally constitute a motor vehicle, an essential element of the crime of eluding police.
The court reversed her conviction.
In its ruling, the court questioned the judgment of Curry County law enforcement, as well the Department of Justice, which handled the appeal.
“The actions of the state in this case — from the police officers’ decision to pursue defendant in a low-speed chase for the … traffic violation of not wearing a helmet, to the prosecutor’s decision to pursue a felony charge under those circumstances, to the attorney general’s office’s decision to defend those decisions on appeal — should not be ignored,” the court rules.
Gayman, the court concluded, “should not have been convicted of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for using her mobility device to get home after a traffic stop.”
Kristina Edmundson, a spokeswoman for the Department of Justice, said Wednesday the agency is reviewing the ruling and has not decided whether to appeal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.