Operations at Deschutes County Circuit Court in Bend were curtailed Monday by a water leak that came close to damaging files.
The leak occurred in the morning and damaged the front accounting and public service counter as well as the basement file storage area and a hallway used for inmate transport.
Three file storage boxes in the basement were damaged though no files were lost, according to court administrator Jeff Hall.
Some hearings were canceled as a result of the leak, though hearings for in-custody arraignments, stalking orders and family drug court were expected to take place.
The courthouse is scheduled to open normal hours Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.