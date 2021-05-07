The Deschutes County government has settled with the former deputy district attorney who alleged a racist and sexist workplace culture at the district attorney's office.
Jasmyn Troncoso, who worked in the office from July 2019 until May 2020, will receive $87,500 for not proceeding with a lawsuit, according to a statement Thursday by the county.
During her employment, Troncoso, who is Mexican-American, was the office's only nonwhite prosecutor.
Troncoso filed a notice of intent to sue two weeks after she resigned.
She said she was subject to rumors she slept with other lawyers and that she looked "anorexic." A white staff member allegedly rebuffed an attempt to teach front-line personnel a Spanish sentence by saying, "This is America, speak f----g English," and Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel did not punish her.
In response, Hummel hired an employment lawyer to conduct an investigation into the allegations. The resulting report found evidence to support only one of Troncoso's claims: that a courthouse employee had kept an offensive mug in the employee's cubicle.
Hummel sent a release Thursday afternoon preceding the county's statement with the subject heading, "Settlement in coffee mug case."
He reiterated his investigation's findings and wished Troncoso well.
“I hired Jasmyn and was proud to have her represent me and the State of Oregon. I hope that the compensation we are providing her will help her heal and thrive as she moves forward in her personal and professional future."
Since news of the settlement was first reported Thursday evening, Troncoso told The Bulletin she has received more than 300 messages critical of her, many of which are racist or sexist. Many people seem to believe she "sued the county over a mug," she said. She said Hummel likely intended to spread that misconception with his message.
"My case has very little to do with a mug, and everything to do with nearly a year of harassment in that office," Troncoso said.
She said the county settled because an Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries investigation substantiated her claims of racism.
"This mug is such a small issue," Troncoso said. "The case resolved for almost $90,000 because an independent investigation conducted by the state of Oregon concluded that there was substantial evidence of race discrimination. The county settled the case before that went public because it didn't want people to know that fact."
A Bureau of Labor and Industries spokeswoman said a determination of evidence has not yet been made in the case, which remains open.
