Deschutes County has reached a $15,000 settlement with the man shot at the Fun Farm in 2018.
Brandon Berrett sued after being shot while attempting to drive away from arresting officers.
The arrest was criticized by Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, though he ultimately determined the use of force was justified.
Berrett sought $727,000 in damages for negligence, assault and battery, alleging the deputy who shot him, Chris Jones, and others were poorly trained and used excessive force.
The lawsuit had been scheduled to go to trial next month Deschutes County Circuit Court. Now, it will be dismissed, according to the terms of the agreement, which were provided to The Bulletin in a public records request.
“The County has denied, and continues to deny, the allegations of the Lawsuit,” the agreement states.
Berrett’s Eugene-based lawyer, Janie Mogensen, declined to comment, citing a personal policy to not speak to the press about pending cases.
On Oct. 12, 2018, five deputies served an arrest warrant on Berrett at his father’s trailer on the Fun Farm property on the east side of U.S. Highway 97, about 3 miles north of Bend.
Berrett had failed to appear at a meeting with his parole officer earlier in the day.
For decades the Fun Farm — known colloquially as the Funny Farm — was an offbeat roadside attraction featuring an antique thrift shop and costume museum containing an extensive tribute to “The Wizard of Oz.”
But as sole surviving owner Eugene Carsey aged, upkeep on the property lagged. To earn income, Carsey rented space for trailers. Berrett’s father was among the trailer park residents, and Berrett regularly stayed with him.
On the day of the shooting, deputy Jeff Pope was assigned to show corrections deputy Shaun Murphy day-to-day operations of patrol deputies. Deputy Jones was assigned to do the same with corrections deputy Darryl Lewis.
Murphy had been on the job for 11 days, Lewis for two.
Around 10 a.m., Pope invited Jones and Lewis to accompany them as they went to arrest Berrett at his father’s trailer at the Fun Farm. Deputy Kyle Joye accompanied the group to assist.
The officers surrounded the trailer and yelled for Berrett to come out. He left through a back door and got into a Volkswagen Beetle that had been idling and attempted to leave the property.
As Berrett passed Jones, the deputy fired twice, the second bullet striking Berrett’s torso below the neck and causing near-fatal injuries, according to his lawsuit.
Before aiding Berrett, the officers took him from the car, placed him on the ground and handcuffed him. He was taken to St. Charles Bend, where he was hospitalized for four days before being transferred to the Deschutes County jail.
All five officers were put on leave pending Hummel’s investigation into the decision to use deadly force.
The bullet caused a collapsed lung and shattered Berrett’s right humerus bone, which had to be addressed with metal fittings, including the placement of thirteen pins. He suffered damage to his radial nerve and a 30% loss of function of his right hand, according to the lawsuit.
Berrett’s attorney maintained he was attempting to pass Jones, not strike the deputy, and that he was driving at a slow speed.
But in December 2018, Hummel announced he’d determined Berrett had driven in the direction of Jones, which justified Jones firing the two shots. Hummel added it was not wise to take two trainees along on such a dangerous call — calling the Fun Farm property a “tactical nightmare” — especially without first devising a tactical plan.
Joye, Pope and Murphy remain with the sheriff’s office. Lewis is now employed as a corrections officer at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution.
Berrett ultimately pleaded no contest to recklessly endangering another person — Jones — second-degree escape and driving under the influence of intoxicants, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Jones died in a motorcycle crash in Wheeler County in 2019 at 48.
Carsey died the same year.
