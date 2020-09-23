Police responded to a dust-up involving pepper spray Wednesday at an otherwise peaceful protest in downtown Bend.
Around noon, local groups met at the corner of NW Greenwood Avenue and Wall Street in response to news that Kentucky officials had declined to prosecute the police officers who caused the death of Louisville woman Breonna Taylor.
According to witnesses, a man approached the group of about 20 protesters yelling "What does justice look like?" He got in the face of one female protester and made contact with her megaphone, knocking it into her face.
At this, the woman used pepper spray on the man until he crossed the street and sat on a curb.
Bend Police officers responded though neither the protester nor the counterprotester wanted to talk to police, according to Sgt. Joe Pacheco.
"She didn't want to give much of a statement and said she didn't want to be a victim, and we talked to him and he said he didn't want to give a statement and didn't want to be a victim," Pacheco said.
The man was taken by ambulance out of the "hot zone," several blocks away, treated by medics and released, Pacheco said.
Bend Police officers reviewed cellphone footage of the incident and opted to not cite either party, referring the matter to the Deschutes County District Attorney's office.
"All we care about is no one got hurt, and everybody was able to get back to what they were doing," Pacheco said.
The rally was organized by the groups Central Oregon Peacekeepers and the Central Oregon Diversity Project. Josie Stanfield, co-founder of the diversity project, said counterprotesters show up at most of the group's events.
(1) comment
Hmmmm.
Law Enforcement is told by these same folks that using OC (pepper) spray or gel is "bad" at such protests. But apparently the same folks have no issue carrying / using OC products on anyone they feel threatened by - as seen in this case.
That said - yep. Turn the video over to the DA who has made it clear he'll prosecute anyone / all Parties if they cross the legal line during such demonstrations / protests. So far he's been consistent in doing so.
