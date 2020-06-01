A Deschutes County sheriff’s corrections deputy was arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a his 15-year-old stepson during a domestic dispute.
Blair Belding was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and strangulation and was processed at the Deschutes County jail before being taken to the Jefferson County jail for safety precautions, according to the Bend Police Department.
At around 7 p.m. Saturday, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in Bend. Deputies learned it was Belding's home and called Bend Police Department to investigate.
An argument occurred between family members at Belding’s residence and he allegedly caused a minor injury to the child, according to police.
Sgt. William Bailey, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Belding was placed on administrative leave as a result of this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.