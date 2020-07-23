Central Oregon Community College has agreed to a $2 million settlement with the estate of Kaylee Sawyer, a student who was kidnapped and murdered by a former college campus security officer nearly four years ago.
Edwin Lara, the former college security officer, pleaded guilty in 2018 to murdering the then-23-year-old Sawyer and was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole. The murder occurred on July 24, 2016.
In 2017, Sawyer's family sued COCC and three college officials, alleging the college had fostered a culture that encouraged reckless behavior among its staff. Only one of the three college officials — vice president Matt McCoy — still works at COCC.
On the night of her murder, Sawyer was approached by Lara, who was wearing a COCC security uniform resembling an official police outfit, and driving a campus security SUV with plexiglass separating the front and back seats and auto-locking doors. He offered her a ride. Sawyer was held in the back of his vehicle, unable to escape, and driven to a secluded parking lot, where she was raped and killed. Her body was found in a ravine between Sisters and Redmond.
Sawyer's murder led to the passage of "Kaylee's Law" in the Oregon Legislature in 2019. The law mandates steps to ensure that campus security officers and their equipment do not resemble law enforcement and that officers don't act in any law enforcement capacity.
The $2 million settlement between Sawyer's family and COCC was finalized on July 17, according to a university statement.
In a separate statement, COCC President Laurie Chesley — who was not at the college when Sawyer was murdered — offered her condolences to the victim's family.
"COCC acknowledges the profound loss that Kaylee Sawyer’s loved ones continue to experience because of her death; it is heartbreaking and senseless to lose someone so young who was just beginning to live her potential," Chesley wrote. "COCC offers the Sawyer family and our community both our sorrow and our commitment to continued healing."
