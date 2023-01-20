HONOLULU — After less than a day of deliberations, a jury on Friday found Stephen Brown guilty of murder and kidnapping in the 2017 killing of Telma Boinville at a North Shore vacation rental.
Brown was found guilty of murder, two counts of kidnapping and burglary.
While the verdict was being read Friday morning, Brown showed no emotion and stared straight ahead. The judge later rescinded Brown’s bail, ordering him to remain behind bars.
The jury will return Monday to begin discussing sentencing in the case. Brown faces an extended sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Prosecutors argued in court that Boinville walked in on Brown and Hailey Dandurand, his girlfriend at the time, while they were burglarizing the vacation rental in December 2017.
Brown tied Boinville up and she was killed with a machete and other weapons.
Boinville’s young daughter, Makana, was also snatched from a truck outside and tied up.
While testifying in his own defense, Brown said Dandurand killed Boinville while he stepped out of the home to keep a lookout after they tied her up.
During closing arguments Thursday, a prosecutor said Brown was the only one “physically powerful enough to subdue Telma Boinville,” adding that he also made a critical admission to Boinville’s then 8-year-old daughter that they killed her mother. Dandurand is awaiting trial.
