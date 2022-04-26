The Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District is again asking voters to pass a local option levy that would update operations, reduce response times and allow for the district's main station to be staffed 24/7.
The tax would allow the district to hire two new fire officer/EMTs and recruit three more student volunteers, which would allow the district to staff its main station, Station 602 on Cloverdale Road, with a professional fire officer around the clock, as well as two student volunteers to be assigned to each shift.
A similar effort failed last year, but Chief Thad Olsen said this campaign is being driven by the district's small but dedicated corps of volunteer firefighters, who work an average of 1,600 hours per year for no money.
"It's the volunteers who are asking for this," Olsen said. "It's for their safety, but also the safety of the community as a whole."
This levy would apply a tax of 69 cents per thousand dollars of assessed property value for five years, so property assessed at $300,000 would see a tax increase of $207 per year, or $17.25 per month.
According to the district, that's less than rates in nearby fire districts, including Crooked River Ranch ($3.21), Black Butte Ranch ($3.03), Sisters-Camp Sherman ($2.92) and La Pine ($2.41).
In 2015, district voters approved a $2 million bond measure that paid for fire engines and the construction of the district's two stations. But that measure contributed nothing to operation costs, which the district located east of Sisters is barely able to cover, Olsen said.
This 2022 levy would only fund two new professional firefighter/EMT positions and three student positions. "There's no fluff in that," Olsen said.
Olsen said an increase in emergency calls and a decrease in volunteer officers make it difficult to maintain existing service levels. Over the past decade, emergency calls in the Cloverdale district more than doubled from 158 calls in 2009 to 370 in 2021. About half the district's calls are medical in nature.
It's thought that passage of the levy would result in reduced response times in the district. Currently, there's only enough funding to for two paid responders to work weekdays during the day. When the station isn't staffed, volunteers must drive to the station for equipment and apparatus before responding to the call, which typically adds 8 to 12 minutes to a response time.
The district's other station, 601 on George Cyrus Road, is currently unstaffed. If the levy is approved, it's possible some additional volunteers would live at Station 601 and respond to calls for service depending on the level of their certification.
Though the levy would increase costs to property owners, Olsen said some district residents would likely see a reduction in their homeowner insurance rates.
"Having 24-hour staffing is a huge factor in that, and insurance rates are going up exponentially due to wildfire risks," Olsen said. "The better we can make our fire department, the less impact we can have on insurance premiums, and the biggest factor in that is 24-hour staffing."
The levy was unanimously supported by the Cloverdale Volunteer Firefighters Association.
