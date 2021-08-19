In closing statements Thursday, lawyers defending Deschutes County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson characterized his decision to terminate his onetime election rival Eric Kozowski as part of the current nationwide push for police reform.
"Sheriff Nelson wanted to right the ship, and this led to some difficult decisions," said attorney Andrew Campbell on the final day of the jury trial in Kozowski's $3.4 million wrongful termination lawsuit in Federal District Court in Eugene. "This is about police reform. This is about police accountability. This is about police honesty."
Seven men and women will now determine whether the evidence supports any of Kozowski's six claims against Nelson. One of Nelson's top command staff members, sheriff's Capt. Paul Garrison, is also named as a defendant, as are the sheriff's office and the county government. Findings in Kozowski's favor must be unanimous.
Campbell went hard after Kozowski's credibility, citing numerous alleged lies by omission and poor performance metrics, such as making far fewer traffic stops than other deputies. He said Kozowski "rolled the dice" by wearing his uniform in a televised debate, reasoning if he was elected sheriff, he wouldn't be punished for the offense.
At one point during Campbell's statement, Judge Michael J. McShane interrupted to correct a factual matter. "Let's not misstate the facts," he told Campbell.
And when Campbell concluded his closing argument by asking jurors to "join us in police reform," McShane again corrected him.
"I'd ask that you strike that last statement, 'join us in police reform,'" he told the jury. "This is not your role."
Nearly four years after Kozowski's termination and nearly six years after the decision to enter the sheriff's race, the trial in Kozowski v. Nelson took place over four busy days in the Wayne L. Morse U.S. Courthouse in Eugene. Witnesses included Nelson, Kozowski, Garrison, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and the two private investigators tasked with conducting more than a dozen policy investigations against Kozowski over his final 18 months of employment.
Kozowski has accused Nelson of violating his First Amendment rights, his rights as a government whistleblower and his right to run for public office as a public employee. His lawyers have characterized it as a campaign to ruin Kozowski for daring to speak up, and run him out of the profession for good. Attorneys for the defense have called it a tough, but necessary, decision to terminate an underperforming and dishonest officer.
Nelson was appointed sheriff in 2015, and he chose to run to keep the seat in the 2016 election.
At the time, Kozowski had 14 years of experience as a deputy, including six years in Deschutes County, and a clean conduct record. In March 2016, he announced he too would run for sheriff. In statements to voters and the media, he criticized leadership at the office, drawing attention to a recent death at the Deschutes County jail and instances of embezzlement and sexual impropriety among the sheriff's office leadership.
Nelson won the race and, 14 months later, in February 2018, he fired Kozowski. The stated reason, explained in a letter provided to Kozowski, was a combination of policy violations as well as untruthful statements in an interview with private investigator Tim Moore. The meeting with Moore concerned an investigation over the office's uniform policy. Nelson claimed sheriff's office policy allowed him to wear his uniform while campaigning for sheriff, but not Kozowski.
Audio played in court depicted Kozowski and Moore arguing over the policy, Kozowski citing state law. Hummel testified that to his ear, it sounded like "both parties knew exactly what the other was talking about."
Campbell's co-counsel Karen O'Kasey called Kozowski's decision to wear his uniform while campaigning deliberate insubordination that left Nelson little choice but to fire him.
"It’s unfortunate that we’re here," O'Kasey said. "When faced with a choice, (Nelson) chose the path that was not an easy path. He chose to do the right thing."
"There was no elaborate scheme," O'Kasey continued. "Sheriff Nelson did not walk around rubbing his hands together saying, 'Gee, I can’t wait to terminate deputy Kozowski.'"
Kozowski, 50, served as a Marine in Operation Desert Storm. He began his law enforcement career as a sheriff's deputy in Wallowa County in 2002, transferring to Deschutes County in 2010. Since his termination, he has earned regular income through agriculture from land he owns in Alfalfa and as a tech consultant.
Despite arriving at settlements with other civil complainants, the Deschutes County Commission, in consultation with Nelson, declined at numerous junctures since 2018 to deal with Kozowski.
Michael McGean, Kozowski's lawyer since he was a candidate for sheriff, spoke to jurors last in his rebuttal. He took issue with the contention his client "rolled the dice."
"That's both revealing and absolutely wrong," McGean said. "He did not gamble with his job in 2016 when he decided to run for sheriff. … The decision to run for office and the decision to speak out on issues of public concern are protected by the Constitution. He was not gambling his job by doing that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.