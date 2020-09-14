City of Bend officials are seeking public input about law enforcement policy.
A questionnaire posted online through Sept. 25 asks respondents about their experiences with Bend Police and solicits suggestions for improvement. A Spanish version is also available.
The city plans to conduct a virtual listening session on similar topics in October. Input from both will be given to the City Council.
“We need to hear ideas about ways Bend Police can best serve our community,” Mayor Sally Russell said in a statement Monday. “Your experiences matter to us and we’re making an effort to listen, especially from those people most impacted.”
(1) comment
Hmmm...
Pretty lame questions.
"How do you feel?" as opposed to carefully constructed questions requiring specific, detailed responses.
Try again, please?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.