Five candidates for Bend’s top law enforcement job were selected from a field of 30 applicants as the city moved closer to replacing Chief Jim Porter.
Three internal candidates were chosen, as well as one from the Pittsburgh Police Department and another from the Portland Police Bureau.
City Manager Eric King will host the candidates during a virtual town hall from 4 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The moderated event will stream live at www.bendoregon.gov/police-chief and feature introductions by the candidates and questions from stakeholders. A captioned recording of the forum will be posted online Friday with feedback surveys expected to be solicited from viewers.
King said he is seeking input from many community members and organizations. Ultimately, though, the authority to hire the next police chief is his alone.
Porter’s last day is scheduled for June 30. King expects to have Porter’s successor ready to start at that time.
Information about the candidates comes from their submitted application materials.
Brian Beekman
Bend Police Lt. Brian Beekman has worked in law enforcement for 20 years. He heads the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team. He teaches a women’s self-defense class at Central Oregon Community College and regularly volunteers at first responder family support events. He recently helped the department form an electric bike patrol team. Beekman is a graduate student at Portland State University studying public administration.
In 2016, Beekman played a small role in Bend’s most recent fatal police shooting. Though he wasn’t on scene at the time an officer shot Michael Tyler Jacques during a DUII stop downtown, Beekman responded afterward and was the officer who unbuckled Jacques from his seat and took his pulse.
Paul Kansky
Bend Police Capt. Paul Kansky is the deputy chief overseeing operations. He’s been with the department for 20 years and in law enforcement for 27. He previously served as the department’s commander of the regional tactical and narcotics teams, and as commander of the Investigations and Patrol divisions.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, an executive-level law enforcement certificate and is a graduate of the FBI-National Academy.
Mike Krantz
Mike Krantz, a 27 year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, currently serves as the acting assistant chief of the Services Branch. Previously, he was the commander of Central Precinct, where he led a team of over 160 sworn and 15 professional staff members. Krantz has a bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from Western Oregon University, is a graduate from the PERF Senior Management Institute for Police and holds an executive certificate from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Jason Lando
Jason Lando has worked for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for 21 years and served as commander since 2014. In 2015, he and several colleagues established the Police Bureau’s Procedural Justice Unit, designing training in procedural justice, de-escalation, and implicit bias, and trained over 1,000 police officers over three years.
Lando previously worked assignments in patrol, undercover narcotics, SWAT and as a crisis negotiator. He has a master’s degree in legal studies and is a graduate of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organizations. Lando volunteers as a Big Brother to a 12 year-old boy, and serves on the boards of directors of the Pittsburgh Child Guidance Foundation and Foxwall EMS.
Nick Parker
Bend Police Capt. Nick Parker began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer with the Redmond Police Department in 1999. In 2003, he joined the Bend Police Department and has supervised officers for the last 10 years. He is currently the Patrol Division captain. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from Portland State University.
