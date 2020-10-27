Police officers will be stationed around ballot drop boxes in Bend in response to "increased political and social tensions," Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz said Tuesday.
The unprecedented move comes after several residents expressed fear their attempts to vote would be interfered with or their votes would not be counted.
Krantz, who took over as chief in July, said his officers would approach the assignment with a "lens of neutrality" and officers would be visible without being intrusive, Krantz said in an emailed statement.
"Our response to any ballot drop box locations and any voter events would be in an effort to take actions necessarily to preserve life and safety, or to stop acts that are dangerous," he said.
Central Oregon is reeling, along with the rest of the nation, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic collapse, as well as protests over racial injustice and a bitter election campaign to unseat President Donald Trump.
"We know the presence of police officers at the ballot drop off locations may be perceived as intimidating to some community members for a variety of reasons," Krantz said. "Our goal is to be there, first and foremost, to protect our community’s right to vote."
In Bend, several confrontations between right- and left-wing protesters have briefly spilled into violence and accusations of police brutality.
"It's not a crime to stand near a drop box, but it is a crime to try to intimidate someone," Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said.
A citizen recently emailed Krantz and Hummel to say a group of people was standing near the drop box in the Bend Park and Ride parking lot.
Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship said her office has been in contact with city and police officials to secure the ballot location and the eight others around the county. City workers recently added traffic signs and barriers, which Blankenship said has already made a positive difference.
The Bend Police Department’s goal is to ensure that all community members have safe, free and equal access to ballot drop off locations, Krantz said.
"On Election Day, and the days leading up to Election Day, our officers will be present at ballot drop off locations when necessary to, above all else, ensure safe and free elections for everyone in our community," Krantz said. "The Bend Police Department is committed to doing this in a nonpartisan way that protects and promotes everyone’s right to vote."
