Ed Jones, new director of the state Office of Public Defense Services, says big changes are coming. As many familiar with Oregon’s legal system attest, big changes at the office are needed.
“It’s not like we didn’t understand that we needed help — we did,” Jones said of a recent legislative effort that adds staff to his office and imposes stricter guidance. “Thankfully, the Legislature bought into the idea that what we needed was better control over the spending and better accountability and they gave us the staff to start.”
Last month, outgoing public defense services Director Lane Borg caused a stir when he confirmed in a web call with public defenders around the state that his office was out of money with three weeks remaining in the biennium.
That shortfall of about $3.8 million was addressed several days later with the Legislature approving a one-time supplemental budget increase for the office. But the episode left many leaders in Salem insistent that the office begin to accurately forecast caseload costs to avoid similar problems in the future.
The office’s 2021-23 budget is around 4.5% smaller than the 2019-21 budget and will include a “holdback” of $100 million.
Those funds will only be released to the office if it can show satisfactory progress in several performance areas, such as financial management and office modernization.
The changes are intended to increase transparency and “impose a heightened level of financial discipline and accountability on the agency,” wrote John Borden, senior analyst with the Legislative Fiscal Office, in a budget document.
Public defense is a field where it’s often difficult to measure success, not-guilty verdicts being few and far between for most public defenders. That’s why Jones, a retired Multnomah County judge, says he’s a big believer in data-tracking, despite resistance by many attorneys to adding yet another layer of paperwork to their lives.
The vast majority of criminal cases, more than 80%, go to a public defender. The number is even higher in juvenile cases.
In Oregon, the public defense office is responsible for representing defendants who can’t afford a lawyer. It’s overseen by the Public Defense Services Commission, which was formed by the Legislature around 2000.
In 2019, the nonprofit Sixth Amendment Center released a report calling the way Oregon funded public defense unconstitutional and structurally flawed. That legislative session, House Bill 3145, would have overhauled the state public defense system, though the effort failed.
In 2020, another bill, House Bill 4004, would have imposed performance tracking and other reforms in public defense in Oregon, though that bill died along with most others following the Republican walkout.
Borg fought hard to win support for House Bill 3145, and sources said he struggled to maintain momentum after the effort failed.
Reformers have high hopes for two current legislative efforts, one bill that passed earlier this month and the other that could receive approval as early as next week.
House Bill 2003, which Gov. Kate Brown signed into law June 11, expands the commission overseeing the defense services office and makes other changes. The proposed House Bill 5030 contains the next biennial budget for the office, including the $100 million holdback.
Borg did enjoy at least one major victory in getting the commission to abandon the case-credit model as a way of paying public defense contractors, a provision of House Bill 2003. The method, which paid public defenders a flat rate per case, was criticized for providing no incentive for public defenders to secure a good result for clients. It led many to accept more clients to earn a living. Moving away from this model will also cost money.
Jones was brought on to serve in a temporary capacity. A national search is expected to yield his replacement in six to nine months.
The hubbub has also led to anxiety at the local level.
Private investigators in Oregon work on two types of defense case: retained and indigent. Retained work pays better, and law firms are quick to hand over payments, said private investigator Thad Higgins. This isn’t the case with indigent work, he said.
Higgins has three employees at his firm WCN Investigations who assist him with fact-finding for defense attorneys in Central Oregon.
Today, Higgins typically waits seven weeks to receive payment for work on indigent cases.
When he started 4½ years ago, he used to get his checks, in his mailbox, within seven to 10 days.
“You want retained work,” Higgins said. “But so much of the work out there is the indigent work through OPDS. Most people who commit crimes don’t have a lot of money set aside to defend themselves.”
