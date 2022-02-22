Faced with a seriously injured customer, the management at a Deschutes County snowmobile outfitter allegedly insisted on driving her in an employee's car to urgent care rather than calling for an ambulance.
The tour by Central Oregon Adventures in 2020, described in a $3 million lawsuit filed last week in Deschutes County Circuit Court, left two women with numerous broken bones and other injuries.
Central Oregon Adventures, which has an office at the Wanoga Sno-park off the Cascade Lakes Highway, has not formally responded to the lawsuit. "At this point we have not been served, so I have nothing to comment on," said Central Oregon Adventures owner Amber Greiner.
The suit was filed by Jennifer Gooding and Rebecca Ealy, both inexperienced snowmobilers.
Gooding was severely injured in the incident, according to the lawsuit. She suffered fractures in her left arm, spine, pelvis, a rib and damage to her bladder and a kidney.
Ealy sustained fractures in her left wrist and hand that required multiple surgeries.
Around 9 a.m., Feb. 23, 2020, Gooding, Ealy and four other women left on a guided four-hour tour. It was snowing heavily at the time.
Their assigned guide was Jeff Olson. He'd guided Gooding on an excursion once before. She found him to be a "hot dog," though "very nice," the lawsuit states.
The Central Oregon Adventures website lists the four-hour trip, which includes stops at Elk Lake Lodge for lunch, as costing $250, including the use of a single-seat machine.
After lunch at the lodge, one of the group's snowmobiles would not start, delaying the return trip to Wanoga Sno-park.
With one snowmobile out of operation, Olson told the group someone would have to double up with another rider.
Gooding volunteered. "She felt it was her obligation since she had arranged the trip and because the person who’s snowmobile broke down was upset and was also not comfortable riding in tandem," the lawsuit states.
With his next tour group scheduled to depart at 1 p.m., Olson told the group "things had changed," and they would need to take a direct route back to the sno-park, rather than a scenic route, the lawsuit states.
"Just before they started the return trip, Olson urged the group to move quickly, as he was late for his next guided tour," the lawsuit states.
Olson allegedly led the group at high speeds. It was again snowing heavily.
The women tried to keep up, but soon, Olson was no longer visible to them.
Ealy's helmet fogged up as she struggled to control her vehicle with Gooding riding on the backseat.
Around 1:30 p.m., Ealy's snowmobile left the trail rounding a corner, causing it to fly off and hit a tree. Ealy struck a tree, as well.
About 10 minutes later, Olson located the crash scene. Gooding was in extreme pain and could not move or feel her legs. The women insisted Olson call an ambulance. He tried to call his office but no one in the group had cell service, according to the lawsuit.
Despite objections from the entire group, Olson and another Central Oregon Adventures employee lifted Gooding onto the back of a snowmobile, sat her upright with a rope around her shoulder as a makeshift sling, and transported her back to the sno-park, the lawsuit states. It took about 10 minutes.
Members of the group were shocked when they learned no one at the park had called for an ambulance.
"Instead, employees insisted that the group load Jennifer Gooding into the back of one of their personal vehicles and transport her to Urgent Care," the lawsuit states. "Seeing no other choice, that’s what the group did."
Around 30 minutes later, the group arrived at an urgent care clinic in Bend, where the staff immediately recognized the severity of Gooding's injuries and instructed them to rush her to St. Charles Bend, which they did.
Olson is still listed as a guide on the Central Oregon Adventures website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.