Some people might believe the passcode they use to unlock their cellphone makes it impenetrable to outsiders seeking to gain access to their information.
But police in Central Oregon regularly use technology to access encrypted phones when an owner doesn't give consent and a court approves a warrant to search the device.
A report released this month by the Washington D.C.-based nonprofit Upturn found more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies in all 50 states have used technology to access encrypted cellphones. The report, written up this week in the New York Times, also found Bend Police Department has spent more on phone-hacking tools than many far-larger agencies like the New York Police Department.
Upturn advocates for equity and justice in the design, governance and use of technology, according to its website.
The Upturn report argues police are increasingly using phone-hacking tools to target low-level offenders and as a result, exacerbate racial inequity.
"Every American is at risk of having their phone forensically searched by law enforcement," the report reads.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel defended the practice.
"Nothing is different now other than how a phone is accessed," he said. "Since the beginning of cellphones, we have accessed them with consent or a warrant."
Bend defense attorney Shawn Kollie noted modern smartphones contain far more personal information than the first mobile phones. GPS data can now show police exactly where people were when they sent a text message. Email accounts accessible to police now often contain medical records, even DNA test results.
"Good golly, it's shocking how much information about you is on your cellphone," Kollie said. "And much of that information law enforcement has no business seeing."
Evidence from cellphones has factored prominently in many notable recent criminal cases.
The 2019 trial of child killers Estevan Garcia and Sacora Horn-Garcia featured more than 25,000 texts showcasing family dynamics at play as the couple slowly starved their 5-year-old daughter, Maliyha Hope Garcia.
The case of Tashina Jordan, who killed her severely disabled son in 2018, included ample data from her phone, including her Google search for "i just killed my son," and stats from her step counter app, which showed the moment she attempted suicide after killing her son, Mason, 7.
Search warrant requests seeking cellphone evidence are approved by judges weekly in Deschutes County Circuit Court, for cases involving allegations of sexual assault, theft, eluding police and impaired driving.
Deschutes County uses an Israeli vendor named Cellebrite to assist in these cases where cellphones were used. And these days, many cases involve cellphones somehow, said Bend Police spokeswoman Juli McConkey.
“In these cases search warrants are applied for and granted to extract the cellphone data pursuant to the search warrant,” McConkey said.
The city of Bend spent $62,761 between February 2017 and January of this year on Cellebrite, more than the amount spent by the San Francisco Police Department ($40,395), New York Police Department ($30,000) and Washington State Patrol ($52,343).
The Redmond Police Department spends $3,700 per year for its Cellebrite license. It has used Cellebrite since 2012, spending an initial $10,000 on the product.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office maintains two licenses for forensic tools from Cellebrite. Since 2017, it has spent $21,454.95 on tools, equipment upgrades and fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.