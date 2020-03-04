With three cases of the new coronavirus detected in Oregon, paramedics in Central Oregon are now responding to certain calls wearing personal protective equipment — face shields, goggles, masks and bodysuits — that may alarm some patients.
Employees with Bend Fire & Rescue, Redmond Fire & Rescue and Deschutes 911 began training last week to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, the last Bend fire employees were trained on guidelines approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requiring emergency personnel to respond wearing personal protective equipment in three instances:
- If a person has been exposed to a known COVID-19 patient
- If a person has traveled outside the U.S. in the past 14 days
- If a person has flu-like symptoms, like a fever or a cough, and is in severe respiratory distress
“That last category is kind of tough for us,” said Bend fire EMS training Capt. Peter Hossick. “It can hit us on a real day-to-day level. We have good old-fashioned pneumonia running around all the time.”
The assumption is that if a patient does have COVID-19, it would take the hospital several days to confirm it, Hossick said.
All engines and ambulances now include personal protective equipment kits containing face shields, goggles, masks and full-body protective suits. Much of the training focused on putting on the equipment and taking it off in a sanitary manner.
If a person with a fever and a cough calls 911, dispatchers will now ask if the person traveled recently. If so, that would be included in the call notes seen by Bend fire staff, and one or two firefighter-paramedics would gear up for the call once at the scene, inside either the fire engine or ambulance.
The protective equipment can only be worn once. After it’s worn, it will be collected in red biohazard bags and incinerated.
Redmond Fire hasn't had to purchase new protective kits. It began stocking N-95 masks and protective suits during the H1-N1 outbreak of 2009 and gradually added items over the years.
"We've gone through this before," said Redmond Division Chief Doug Kelly. "This certainly isn't new to us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.