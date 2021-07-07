A Bend man was injured by a police dog after allegedly running from officers Wednesday on Highway 20.
Following an alleged early morning vehicle and foot chase, Jalen Wade Miller, 27, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony attempting to elude police, misdemeanor attempting to elude, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest and six counts of reckless endangering.
Around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Miller was driving a 2016 Ford F-350 at a high rate of speed near Johnson Road and Tumalo Reservoir Road, according to a statement from sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Jayson Janes. Deputies pursued the truck to Fryrear Road and Highway 126, where deputies set up spike strips, which deflated two of the truck's tires.
A deputy used a driving technique to make contact with the truck, causing it to stop near Highway 20 and Dayton Road, Janes said. Miller allegedly ran from the vehicle but was stopped by a sheriff's dog, Ronin.
Deputies allege the Ford F-350 was stolen Tuesday from a Bend business, Janes said.
Miller was taken to St. Charles Bend for a dog bite. He was transferred to the Deschutes County jail, where he remained Wednesday afternoon. He has yet to be charged.
Two deputies also received minor injuries attempting to arrest Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.