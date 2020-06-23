Bend Police officer Scott Schaier, who's running for Deschutes County sheriff, has a few knocks against him as a candidate.
He's relatively young at 36, and has no formal administrative experience. His opponent, six-year incumbent Shane Nelson, has been a supervisor for most of his 27-year career.
Schaier is a school resource officer at a time when "Defund Police" is a rallying cry for activists who would eliminate the positions.
He's also the officer who in 2016 shot and killed Michael Tyler Jacques, the most recent death caused by the Bend Police Department. Schaier's actions were deemed lawful by the official Oregon Department of Justice investigation and the internal investigations into his use of lethal force, though in 2018, the city paid an $800,000 settlement to Jacques' mother.
Schaier is highly critical of how Nelson has run the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. He said he hears often from Nelson's deputies about the need for change and points to a 2018 internal survey by the sheriff's office union finding 70% of members felt there was a morale problem. Schaier says he can impart on the sheriff's office the progressive policing measures proven effective at limiting use of force and improving morale at Bend Police Department. He says he can do it by focusing on officer recruitment, wellness, innovation and staff empowerment.
But he's found some difficulty getting this message to voters. Since the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Schaier said he's been called a murderer and been told the Jacques shooting should disqualify him from office.
"There's a belief that I'm not willing to talk about this, and that's not the case," he said.
Nelson did not agree to be interviewed by The Bulletin. But speaking for the sheriff, Sgt. William Bailey rebuffed Schaier's criticisms of the sheriff's office. Bailey provided several examples of wellness efforts at the sheriff's office, including a 3-year-old peer support group and a health initiative, and cited as innovations a new online reporting system, vehicle pursuit management tools, drones and thermal imaging.
Bailey said it hasn't been the sheriff's experience that his employees are afraid to raise concerns to management.
"Every member of the sheriff’s office is always welcome to share new ideas, or concerns, or ask questions. Every member of the command staff, supervisors, and the sheriff, have an open door policy with anyone that has questions or wishes to speak with them about anything," Bailey said.
The Jacques shooting gives Schaier something in common with the sheriff — a fatal encounter with a civilian. In 1995, Nelson was pursuing a 13-year-old driver in a high-speed chase that ended when the teen veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 97 near La Pine. Both the teen and the 59-year-old woman in the vehicle he collided with died in the crash. But the chase led to the reform of vehicle pursuit policies in Central Oregon.
Police careers
Schaier was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and raised primarily near Phoenix, where his family owned a chain of auto dealerships. Schaier worked for Schaier Auto Group for six years after high school then joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He worked as a gang response officer and on patrol on the Las Vegas strip, which he said was as exciting as one would expect.
In 2010, he arrested socialite Paris Hilton for cocaine possession before a throng of onlookers and paparazzi. A 26-year-old Schaier, with a full head of hair, can be seen on an image on TMZ.com.
Schaier and his wife opted to raise a family in a quieter locale and moved to Bend in 2013 when he got a job at the Bend Police Department. For the past year he’s been assigned as a resource officer at Summit High School.
For most of 2019, Schaier’s boss, Bend Police Chief Jim Porter, was rumored to be considering a run against Nelson. When Porter announced in January that he would instead retire from law enforcement, Schaier decided to challenge Nelson.
Nelson was appointed sheriff in 2014 after former Sheriff Larry Blanton stepped down in the wake of several scandals involving subordinates. A year later, Nelson faced voters for the first time. Opposing him in the race was one of his deputies, Eric Kozowski, who was critical of his leadership.
That November, Nelson won, and within a year, he'd opened numerous conduct investigations against his former opponent. As a result, Kozowski was fired, and he responded with a wrongful termination lawsuit, which is ongoing and which has so far cost the county $360,000 to fight.
Schaier said his campaign has the support of many current sheriff's office employees, some of whom are afraid of speaking out against their boss and getting “Kozowskied.”
The shooting
On the night of Dec. 23, 2016, Schaier and officer Marc Tisher stood on an icy sidewalk downtown having just cleared a noise complaint. Schaier remembers Bend was lively that night, especially considering the city was a "skating rink" with snow and ice. The two officers were discussing Tisher’s impending retirement, weeks away, and his plans for the future.
“We were just daydreaming, you know,” Schaier recalled recently. “It sounds like a total cop cliche, I know.”
A report came across the radio of an impaired driver swerving, hitting curbs and heading for downtown without headlights. The officers got in their vehicles and drove to intercept. Tisher hit his lights and pulled over a van at Bond Street and Franklin Avenue.
Officers use different strategies interacting with the public. Schaier said he’s found success acting friendly during DUII investigations.
“I knew that approaching this situation in a light-hearted manner, as I traditionally do, this is going to be a memorable event, and, unfortunately, it was the most memorable event of my entire life,” he said.
Tisher drew his gun almost immediately after seeing an "expression of ominous hostility and anger," according to Bend Police's administrative review. He radioed to tell dispatch he'd drawn his gun. The review states Tisher's actions "conveyed to Schaier the situation was ominous."
Schaier approached the driver-side window. He told Jacques to keep his hands on the steering wheel, but in a move that alarmed Schaier, Jacques moved his hands inside his hoodie pocket.
“I truly believe he was going for some sort of weapon," Schaier said. "It was very odd and made me extremely nervous."
Schaier held Jacques's hands against his body, which set off a struggle with Jacques repeatedly punching Schaier on the top of the head. Schaier attempted to back off and slipped on the ice.
“To this day, I can still hear and feel my teeth chattering, if that makes sense — every time he hit me in the top of the head my teeth came together.”
Tisher and Schaier used their Tasers, hitting Jacques in the neck and arm with 50,000 volts. The Tasers were ineffective, and the officers switched to their pepper gel spray, which also didn't yield compliance from Jacques.
The van lurched forward, its wheel spinning on the ice. It lurched again. Schaier says he felt his external police vest was stuck on the vehicle.
He says he has no memory of firing the first two shots.
He said his "training kicked in."
“I know because of the investigation and the videos I watched, that I fired five rounds,” he said. “I still have dreams about it. I should say, I still have nightmares about it."
Only 59 seconds elapsed between the time Tisher advised dispatch he'd pulled his gun and the announcement that shots had been fired.
As Schaier fired, Tisher fell down in the street. Schaier's first thought was that he'd just shot his fellow officer. The two took cover behind Tisher's vehicle.
"It’s such an odd feeling to know that your body in those moments really goes into fight or flight," he said. "Your body does things to protect itself that you’re not even consciously aware of. That was really eye-opening to me."
Aftermath
Schaier says he's sorry for shooting Jacques but that he doesn't regret it given the danger he believes Jacques posed to Tisher, and the public downtown. He said he's been deeply affected by the incident, though he said he wouldn't do anything differently.
"I don't want this to sound self-serving. I want people to know that it wasn't just me who was affected," he said. "His family was greatly affected by this, and I just wish it didn't have to happen. I know he was really close with his mother. I know every Christmas sucks."
For her part, Karen Jacques said Schaier has engaged in victim-blaming and exploited her son’s death by turning it into a campaign issue.
She's upset with what she sees as the media's portrayal of her son as an out-of-control and intoxicated "mental case" whom Schaier had no choice but to shoot.
"He has had three and a half years to offer an explanation or condolence," she wrote to The Bulletin. "Why is it important to him now? He needs to get this monkey off his back if he wants a political career. He has no conscience."
Schaier has offered to meet with Karen Jacques. She has asked why candidate Scott Schaier is willing to speak with her when officer Schaier was not.
"Law enforcement needs to humble themselves and take a look at how we can grow, learn and ultimately do better," he wrote to Karen Jacques on Facebook. "Growth comes from working together and listening to each other. Once again, I would humbly love to speak with you."
Nelson was a Deschutes County sheriff's deputy the day of the fatal crash in 1995. That day, Nov. 15, Michael Sandoval of Meridian, Idaho, and his friend, Michael Coen, 14, left Idaho for California. Five hours later they were east of Bend on U.S. Highway 20. A 911 caller reported erratic driving.
Bend Police Department’s report on the incident states deputies were the “primary” officers involved, though it was Oregon State Police troopers who initiated the chase. The chase was discontinued twice before Nelson spotted the speeding red Chevy Lumina south of La Pine. He was the unit closest to it for several miles. Around 10:17 a.m., Nelson’s voice was heard over police radio announcing there'd been a wreck at mile post 177 and four vehicles were involved.
Sandoval and Eitzer were pronounced dead on scene. Coen suffered severe facial injuries.
