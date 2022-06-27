Kids experiencing profound loss will often do one of two things: submerge themselves in it, or avoid it.
"Our culture does a really terrible job of allowing our grief to be transformed or processed at all," said Sarah Peterson, founder of the nonprofit group Clear Mourning. "And if we're calling on adults to get in tune with their grief experience so that it doesn't become a barrier to them leading a meaningful life, especially in a pandemic, we need to also pay attention to how kids are handling their grief."
Next month, a camp for children experiencing grief will restart after a pandemic pause, offering kids a chance to learn strategies to transform their grief and share time with others in similar circumstances.
Grief is a subject Peterson has come to know well. In 2016, the former hospice worker lost her nearly 3-year old daughter, Marley, to a drunken driver. Three months later, her father, Jim, died of a heart attack. Peterson is sure his grief over Marley's death was a factor.
As an outcome, Peterson, a licensed counselor, founded Clear Mourning, a nonprofit organization providing services to people experiencing grief. Working to "shift the culture of grief" in the U.S., Peterson and a handful of dedicated volunteers have provided services to hundreds of grievers in the past few years.
Like most organizations, Clear Mourning had to shape-shift because of COVID-19, many of its programs shifting to virtual platforms. In 2021, around 500 people registered for Clear Mourning online workshop events. The free workshops have been approved by the National Association of Social Workers to offer continuing education credits to health care professionals.
In addition, last year, Clear Mourning gave away $10,000 through its grief scholarship program. These small allotments went to, for instance, paying a person's cellphone bill after they died, massages and paying co-payments for medical appointments.
"We're pretty loose in what we approve," she said. "We just want to help people however we can."
Camp Courage was founded around 10 years ago by home health and hospice organization Partners in Care. Staff shortages made it difficult for the camp to rebound after the pandemic, so Peterson, a former Partners in Care employee, offered to restart the camp if she could run it.
Peterson learned the camp's value years ago when her son, Silas, 13, attended. Though he's done a range of summer camps in his life, Peterson says Silas' favorite is Camp Courage.
Grief is lonely, and campers are all there for the same reason.
"In his words, it's the one time of year when he's not the kid who lost his sister," Peterson said. "The kids are all starting at the same footing."
Most campers have lost a close family member, though there's no requirement. Camp programing focuses on music, movement and art to provide creative outlets for the kids to "process and transform their grief experience."
The camp will help children turn toward their grief and develop a relationship with it, Peterson said.
One lesson Peterson has learned in the past five years is grief is not static.
"Grief is the relationship you have with the person you lost, now. And so, like any other relationship, it requires tending to, and attention and boundaries. So we're hoping to just equip these kids with ways to, instead of avoid or submerge themselves in their grief, just ways to transform it into a meaningful relationship."
The three-day day-camp starts July 11. Last week, there were around 15 spots for campers available. Peterson said the camp also needs teen volunteers.
