The case of a pair of brothers police say attacked a man at a Redmond motel has begun moving through the court system, following their arrests last month.
Levi Austin Hall, 27, and Damon Cole Hall, 22, are each accused of 10 criminal counts. They're charged with two counts each of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon and one each of first-degree robbery, coercion, strangulation, second-degree theft, third-degree assault and second-degree robbery.
Damon Hall, who has a Bend address listed with the court, appeared Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Levi Hall, who has a Prineville address on file, is scheduled to enter a plea Wednesday.
Around 7 p.m. April 23, Redmond Police officers responded to the Motel 6 on U.S. Highway 97 to a report of a person screaming, according to court records. Tamar Dibben, 21, had been cut on the face and hand and was taken to St. Charles Redmond.
The brothers were identified by Dibben. Damon Hall was arrested two days later, and Levi Hall, two days after that.
The defendants have requested various discovery documents of the prosecution. A four-day jury trial in the robbery-assault case has been set for June.
Damon Hall has three other open criminal cases, all in Crook County. Two involve alleged drug possession and the third, an alleged theft from Bi-Mart.
Levi Hall also has three other open criminal cases, two in Crook and one in Deschutes County. Those cases allege drug possession, vehicle theft and failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.