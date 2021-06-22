A pair of local brothers will head to prison for 2½ years for robbing and attacking their drug dealer with a hammer in a Bend motel.
Damon Cole Hall, 22, and Levi Austin Hall, 27, were sentenced Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court for the April 23 attack.
Around 7:30 p.m. the brothers used a room key to enter Room 113 of the Motel 6 on NE Third Street. They had arranged a swap of methamphetamine for heroin with the 21-year-old man staying inside, according to prosecutor Matthew Nelson.
Levi Hall, who had been introduced to heroin only four months prior to the incident, was armed with a hammer, according to his lawyer, TJ Spear.
The victim was the person who had introduced him to heroin, Spear told the court.
Inside the motel room, the Halls punched and kicked the victim repeatedly, demanding money and heroin, Nelson told the court. The victim told police he was hit in the head with a hammer.
To defend himself, the victim said he grabbed a hatchet from his nightstand, but the Halls took it from him, causing a cut to the victim's arm in the process.
The victim screamed for help. Police were called and officers arrived to find the victim bleeding heavily with wounds to his head, Nelson told the court.
The brothers had taken one of the victim's suitcases. Police located and arrested Damon Hall two days later in Prineville, and Levi Hall, two days after that and also in Prineville.
Damon Hall and Levi Hall both pleaded guilty to second-degree theft, third-degree assault and third-degree robbery.
In exchange for their pleas, they were given 30 months in prison and two years post-prison supervision.
Damon Hall opted to address the court, though his brother did not.
"I'm ready to look forward and hopefully get through this, to continue to share my sobriety and hopefully get back with my family and move on with my life," Damon Hall said.
Spear said his client, Levi Hall, maintains a weapon was not used in the attack.
"This is a classic situation where he has decided, based on risk assessment, to accept the offer tendered by the state," Spear said. "Four months ago, (Levi) Hall was introduced to heroin. He rode that roller coaster and is now fully aware of the evils of heroin."
