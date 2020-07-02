An 18-year-old man is dead and two brothers are in jail in connection with the death in Madras, police said Thursday.
Authorities have not released the name of the gunshot victim, who was a Madras resident.
The brothers are identified as Josiah Washington, 20, and Jakobi Washington, 18.
Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Madras Police Department were called to a report of shooting on Willies Drive south of J Street. The victim was dead when they arrived, according to Madras Sgt. Steve Webb.
Police learned the brothers were in an altercation with the victim, who was known to them. The brothers were located at 1015 SW Kenwood Dr.
They were jailed at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Their first court appearances are scheduled for Monday.
