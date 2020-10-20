Up to 22 people could face charges from two heated protest events earlier this month in Bend.
Bend Police Department released a statement Tuesday announcing it had completed its investigation into clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists at Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park on Oct. 3, and between Black Lives Matter supporters and police outside the Bend Police station on Oct. 4.
Investigators spent more than 400 hours reviewing cellphone footage and other evidence.
Officers believe the evidence supports charges of riot, interfering with police, theft, assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful use of mace, unlawful use of a stun gun, unlawful use of a weapon and other charges. Police did not identify the people alleged to have committed any crimes.
District Attorney John Hummel said Bend Police Department’s suggested charges have no bearing on what charges he ultimately opts to pursue. Hummel said his investigation could conclude as early as Friday.
